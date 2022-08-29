Maria Beltrão recalls nervousness in meeting with Pope Francis: ‘Hysterical’ | TV



Alongside her family, Maria Beltrão met Pope Francis – Reproduction/Instagram

Published 08/27/2022 10:14

Rio – Maria Beltrão told the details of her meeting with Pope Francis on this Saturday’s ‘É de Casa’, on TV Globo. The presenter revealed that she struggled with nervousness and ended up committing some gaffes during the brief conversation she had with the pontiff on a trip to the Vatican, last Wednesday.

In the chat with the attraction’s colleagues, Beltrão started the report by explaining that he decided to take some items for the religious to bless and also wanted to present the Pope with Brazilian sweets. “I was already very happy, taking 200 medals, which I’m going to distribute to you. (…) I’m that kind of clueless person who asked if he could take sweets to the Pope. He loves sweets, but he has to eat I said I was going to take paçoquinha, pé de moleque, bolo de roll, my brigadiers”, he said.

“When I saw myself in front of the Pope, until I explained that those sweets were for him… I think I spoke Javanese, he didn’t understand anything, I was very nervous, and he left blessing the sweets. I got more and more nervous, I opened the candy box and said to him: ‘Papa, it’s for you and you don’t get fat.’ He looked, started to laugh and said: ‘Oh, get fat!'”, Maria recalled, laughing.

According to the journalist, that’s when nervousness took over the situation and the leader of the Catholic Church got scared by the presenter’s behavior. “After he said that, I went into Maria mode of madness, of hysterics. I hugged the Pope, smeared my makeup… Then he looked at me with great gravity and said he had a doubt. And I shook his hand , because when I’m nervous I do everything wrong. Until the Pope asked: ‘Is cachaça water?’ (laughs). And then, I slapped the Pope, and said: ‘I think it’s the Holy Father, because I drink a lot'”, he concluded.

Maria Beltrão was at the Vatican accompanied by her husband, Luciano Saldanha, and her daughter, Ana. The presenter of ‘É de Casa’ had the opportunity to meet Pope Francis and recorded the meeting on social media. The journalist also revealed that she declined an invitation to the ‘Pipoca da Ivete’ program to travel to the headquarters of the Catholic Church.