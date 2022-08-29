Maringá’s bet wins prize in the Mega-Sena contest

Photo: GMC Online.

A bet by Maringá won a prize of more than R$ 50 thousand in the Mega-Sena 2514 contest. The gambler hit five of the six dozen drawn and won the prize of the corner. According to Caixa, the bet was simple and made through internet banking. g

In total, 52 bets won the corner, and 4,477 bets won the prize of R$ 993.92 for matching four numbers – sixteen of them in Maringá.

Nobody hit the six dozen of the contest and the prize accumulated. In the draw next Wednesday, the 31st, an estimated amount of R$ 42 million will be paid.

Mega Sena

Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Bets can be placed until 7:00 pm on the day of the draw, at lottery outlets across the country, through the Loterias Caixa portal and the Loterias Caixa app, available to users of iOS and Android platforms. The value of a single bet, with six tens, is R$ 4.50.

Mega-Sena pays millions to the player who picks the 6 numbers drawn. It is still possible to win prizes by matching 4 or 5 numbers out of the 60 available on the betting wheel.

Winners can claim prizes within 90 days of the draw date. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the Financing Fund for Higher Education Students (Fies).