Markets echo Powell speech after lackluster TV debate – Money Times

O Ibovespa must feel the renewed aversion to risk in the international markets, which still echo the aggressive (“hawkish”) tone in the speech of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last Friday. But local businesses are also reacting to the first presidential debate on TV.

With less than 35 days to go before the first round of elections, the campaign heats up in the final stretch and the main question is whether the candidates’ performance will yield votes. Released today, the FSB survey, commissioned by BTG, shows that the advantage of former president Lula over his main rival, Jair Bolsonaro, has dropped to seven points.

Also on Monday, a new survey by Ipec (formerly Ibope) will be released, in the evening. Both surveys have already captured the potential effect of National Newspapers last week. already the debate in the band should have a greater impact on the next surveys scheduled for this week, especially Datafolha, on Thursday.

According to Datafolha himself, the one who did the worst in yesterday’s debate was Bolsonaro. The re-election candidate had the worst performance in the evaluation of undecided voters, with 51% of mentions. Then comes the PT, with 21%.

Therefore, those who expected some definition in the dispute between the two best placed, ended up being disappointed. Who shone was Simone Tebet. With well-targeted attacks on the two candidates keeping the election polarized, she was cited by 43% of respondents as the best performer.

Powell steals the show

In other words, the week begins again marked by speeches by figures from the political field, but who stole the show was the main personality of the economic sphere. The less than ten-minute speech by the Fed chairman in Jackson Hole at the end of last week still wreaking havoc on global markets this Monday.

In this ocasion, Powell thwarted all three of investors’ top expectations at once. He warned that he would keep up the hard work of reducing inflation, ruled out any “Fed pivot” towards rate cuts and indicated that rates should be higher for longer. And the price to be paid will be high, causing unemployment and, perhaps, recession.

Still, the Fed’s reliance on data to gauge the size of the next increase in September remained. In the futures market, the chances of a higher increase, of 0.75 percentage point (pp), are again the majority, with 66.5%.

So neither Bolsonaronor Squid. It is Powell who is in the spotlight. But equally important for the immediate outlook for the Fed is the US labor market report (payroll), which comes out on Friday. The numbers may endorse the market’s recently rediscovered aggressive tone, but the Fed also needs confirmation in the data.

The following is the performance of the financial markets around 8:05 am:

USA: Dow Jones futures were down 0.76%; the S&P 500 was down 0.84%; and that of Nasdaq was down 1.02%;

Europe: the pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1.11%; the Frankfurt Stock Exchange dropped 1.25%; London’s was down 0.70% and Paris’s down 1.60%.

Exchange: the DXY rose 0.05% to 108.86 points; the euro rose 0.18% to $0.9984; the pound was down 0.38% to $1.1694; the dollar rose 0.70% against the yen to 18.54 yen.

Treasuries: the ten-year T-note yield was up 3.110% from 3.043% in the previous session; 2-year T-bill yield was at 3.454%, up from 3.384% in the previous session

Commodities: gold futures were down 0.56% to $1,740.00 an ounce on the Comex; WTI crude futures rose 0.47% to $93.50 a barrel; Brent crude advanced 0.40% at US$99.35 a barrel; January iron ore was down 0.83% in Dalian (China), at 718 yuan.

