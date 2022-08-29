Mauro Naves scorns Flamengo’s comeback in the Brasileirão

While playing three competitions simultaneously, Copa do Brasil, Libertadores and Brasileirão, Flamengo shows the strength of its squad by using two different teams. And the strategy has worked. In the cup semifinals, Dorival Júnior’s team took the vice-leadership of the Brazilian Championship. But there are journalists disdaining the persecution of the leader Palmeiras.

In the last round, by winning the classic against Botafogo at Engenhão by 1-0, a goal by Arturo Vidal, Flamengo reduced the difference to Palmeiras by two points. With 43 points, now seven behind the leader, the recovery campaign in the Brasileirão is still going strong, and the enea’s dream is alive.

On “Linha de passe”, ESPN’s program after the classic between Flamengo and Botafogo, journalist Mauro Naves said that Palmeiras will not give gaps and will come out with the title, and put the table of the São Paulo club as easier:

“Dorival will continue with this reserve team in the Brazilian as far as he is in the other competitions. And it is the team that will try to reach Palmeiras, which is the most forward for the title for a long time. They have 14 games to go, and Flamengo have tougher opponents than Palmeiras. There are classics, take Fluminense, Corinthians, São Paulo, Red Bull, Internacional. They are tough opponents.”

The speech shows ignorance on the subject, since Flamengo only has one more classic ahead of them, and has already played both games against São Paulo, for example. Flamengo’s table is more accessible than Palmeiras’. Mengão no longer takes any big team away from home, while Palmeiras takes Atlético-MG away and has classics against Santos and São Paulo, for example.

“Not enough for the Brasileirão”

Mauro Naves also spoke about the chances of a Flamengo sprint:

“Flamengo’s starting team could make the leap it needs, but this second team is very good, but I don’t know how it will be against these opponents. Today, Dorival with this victory is now with 77% of success, but that is not enough to reach the Brasileirão. If he does this beautiful job of 77%, but Palmeiras has this 69%, the difference would fall by three points, so it’s not possible, Palmeiras has to fall from that average that they are very regularly”.

The 69% of use cited by the journalist is that of Palmeiras so far in the Brasileirão. But it is obvious that if the São Paulo team maintains its regularity, it will win the title. The point is to wait and see if they will manage not to run into a more dangerous table than Flamengo, and with a smaller squad.

It is worth remembering that Palmeiras had a shorter pre-season and less rest time at the beginning of the year, due to the dispute of the Club World Cup. Therefore, along with the final stretch of Libertadores, the next few weeks will be decisive.

