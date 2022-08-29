Mayor goes from anger to joy after waiting to take a picture with singer Diogo Nogueira in MG; VIDEO | South of Minas

The mayor of Nepomuceno (MG), Iza Menezes (PSD), went from anger to joy after being upset about having to wait to take a picture with singer Diogo Nogueira, who performed this Saturday (27), during the 52nd Festival. National Song.
In a video posted on Instagram stories, the mayor first appears angry, lashing out alongside other fans, for having to wait to take a picture with the artist.
“You have to take a picture with those who like us. Hey Diogo Nogueira, what a disappointment, I waited 2 years. I don’t have to humiliate myself to take a picture with you. I don’t want to, disappointment, I’m angry”, said the mayor. on video.
Mayor of Nepomuceno goes from anger to joy after waiting to take a picture with singer Diogo Nogueira — Photo: Reproduction Instagram
Moments later, everything changed. The mayor appeared in another video hugging the singer, already smiling and lavishing joy. “Eta, see how angry I am? The ‘misunderstandings’ we have to face”, she said.
“But it’s brave of good, it’s to do good”, softened the singer, who added: “It’s because they don’t know and then they get to know and feel the energy they give in and start to like it, so it’s all right, it’s everything perfect, beautiful party”, said Diogo Nogueira in the video.
“I had to redeem myself because the show you gave here was the show I expected to present to my city. My city deserves Diogo Nogueira, it deserves Wilson Sideral, it’s good music, people, let’s enjoy it”, added the mayor.
Diogo Nogueira performed this Saturday in Nepomuceno during the fourth qualifying stage of the 52nd National Song Festival, which rewards new talents in Brazilian music. On Friday, the main attraction was singer Wilson Sideral.