Meet the two Brazilians among the new 20 cardinals appointed by the Pope

posted on 08/28/2022 06:00



Pope Francis speaks during the consistory in Saint Peter’s Basilica: diversity at the top of the Catholic Church – (Credit: Photos: AFP)

With an eye on the consolidation of greater diversity in the Catholic Church, Pope Francis presided, on Saturday (27/8), at the inauguration ceremony of 20 new cardinals. Among them are two Brazilians, the Archbishops of Brasília, Dom Paulo Cezar Costa, and of Manaus, Dom Leonardo Steiner — the first representative of the Amazon to integrate the College of Cardinals. This is Francis’ eighth consistory, which will complete a decade of papacy in 2023, and, it is speculated, would be paving the way for his succession.

Of the 229 members of the College of Cardinals, 132 are under 80 and thus have the right to vote in a conclave to choose a new pope. In nine years and five months of his pontificate, the Argentine religious has designated 83 cardinals from the current total of voters, a decisive number: two-thirds is the majority is the majority required for white smoke in the Vatican. Of the 20 nominated yesterday, 16 meet this requirement.

Faithful to his line in favor of a more social, less European Church, close to the forgotten, Francis selected two Africans and five Asians, including two Indians, confirming the continent’s advancement in the Church. For the first time, four countries will be represented at the College of Cardinals: Mongolia, Paraguay, Singapore and East Timor. “The new cardinals represent the Church of today, with a strong presence from the Southern Hemisphere, where 80% of Catholics live,” noted Vaticanist Bernard Lecomte.

During the ceremony in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, the new cardinals knelt before the pontiff to receive the cardinal’s red cap, ring and title. Nineteen attended the hearing as the Archbishop of Ghana, Richard Kuuia, had to be hospitalized for heart problems after arriving in Rome.

In his homily, Francis spoke of the spirit that must animate the mission of the cardinals: openness to all the peoples of the earth. “A cardinal loves the Church, always with the same spiritual fire, whether dealing with the great questions or the smallest, whether he meets the great of this world or the small ones, who are great before God,” said the pope, from 85 years, in front of the basilica crowded by cardinals from around the world, summoned for a parallel and unprecedented two-day meeting, tomorrow and Tuesday.

This meeting will be officially dedicated to the reform of the Pontifical Constitution, approved in March and in force since June 5th. But for many it will be a kind of pre-conclave, so that the cardinals can take stock of the situation in the Church and get to know each other better. With health problems and mobility problems, the pope himself did not rule out the possibility of a resignation, when he returned to Italy after fulfilling an intense schedule in Canada at the end of July.

The idea of ​​a pre-conclave, however, was rejected by cardinals. “I don’t believe these rumours, even more so now that I’ve seen him in person. We will have Pope Francis for a long time yet,” said the Archbishop Emeritus of Cartagena de Indias (Colombia), Jorge Enrique Jiménez Carvajal. “St. Sadre is lucid, in good health. He told me he just felt some pain in his knee, but I saw him with full capacity to perform his duties,” he added.

“Messages”

Among the appointments considered most notable by church experts is that of American Robert McElroy, Archbishop of San Diego, Calif., considered a progressive for his views on gay Catholics and abortion rights. “We came from the four corners of the world to learn to know each other,” said the American shortly before the ceremony.

Another indication considered emblematic is that of the Italian missionary Giorgio Marengo, who works in Mongolia. He will be the youngest cardinal in the world, at just 48 years old. “It is a sign of attention to realities that are generally considered minority […] because people on the margins are at the heart of the Holy Father,” Marengo told the press.

The presence in the first pews of the basilica of Italian Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who is being tried in the Vatican for embezzlement and whom the pontiff deprived of his privileges in September 2020, was interpreted as a message of forgiveness.

During the ceremony, the Pope also approved the canonization of two Italians, the religious Jean Baptiste Scalabrini, bishop of Piacenza, and Artemide Zatti, a professed layman of the Salesians, who dedicated their lives to helping the emigrants who lived in America at the beginning of the 20th century. of the South, particularly in Argentina.

Who are the two Brazilian cardinals

Born in Santa Catarina, Dom Leonardo Steiner, 71, has been in intense contact with the Amazon since 2005, when he was appointed bishop by then Pope John Paul II for the Prelature of São Félix, in Mato Grosso. After being appointed by Pope Francis as archbishop of the Archdiocese of Manaus, in November 2019, he participated in the articulation to hold the Amazon Synod. He called his appointment to cardinal “an expression of affection, welcome, closeness and care” of the pontiff for the entire Amazon region, of which he is the first representative in the College of Cardinals. “In turning his attention to the Amazon, Pope Francis wants our Church to be more Samaritan, dynamic and synodal, taking responsibility for preventing the destruction of the Earth,” Steiner, a strong critic of President Jair Bolsonaro’s policy for the region, told Vatican News.





Newly elevated Cardinal, Monsignor Leonardo Ulrich Steiner attends a courtesy visit of relatives following a consistory for the creation of 20 new cardinals by the Pope, on August 27, 2022 in The Vatican. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

(photo: AFP)





Appointed auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Rio in 2010 by Pope Benedict XVI, Dom Paulo Cezar da Costa took over the Archdiocese of Brasília in October 2020. Born in Valença (RJ), he also worked in the diocese of São Carlos, in the interior of São Paulo. At 55, he is considered a young cardinal. Bishop Paulo Cezar said his appointment signifies the pope’s trust, but also the responsibility to carry out what Francis wants for the Church. “May it be a Church that is close, evangelizing and missionary. The feeling is of gratitude for what Francis is doing, whether for the Church of Brazil, the Amazon, for the Church of Brasília, and at the same time a feeling of God’s merciful love for me. ” He recalled that times are challenging and that the Pope expects a lot from the Church in Brazil.





08/29/2021. Brazil. Brasilia DF. Dom Bosco Nautical Procession on Lake Paranoá from Erminda Dom Bosco. Archbishop of Brasilia Paulo Cezar Costa

(photo: Minervino Junior/CB/DA Press – 8/29/2021)







