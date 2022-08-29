Mega-Sena 2514: seven players from Minas Gerais hit five numbers – Nacional

Mega Seine 2514 (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA Press) Seven gamblers from Minas Gerais matched five numbers at Mega-Sena 2514, drawn this Saturday (27/8) by Caixa Econômica Federal.

The winners are from Carandaí, Contagem, Itamonte, Nova Lima, Uberlândia and Várzea da Palma. Each one will receive R$ 59,901.15.

The scores recorded tonight were 05 – 15 – 24 – 34 – 45 – 52. As no one nailed the six numbers, the main prize rose to R$ 42 million.

next contest

Mega-Sena will draw R$ 42 million in contest 2515, next Wednesday (31/8). Games are played at lottery houses or over the internet, through the Loterias Caixa website and app.

Online payment is made via credit card, with betting combos starting at BRL 30.00 and a limit of BRL 945.00.

Price and probability

The minimum bet, with six numbers, costs R$ 4.50. According to Caixa, the chance of hitting the six tens with a simple game is 1 in 50,063,860.

The value increases as more numbers are marked on the wheel, as does the prospect of the bettor winning the top prize. Up to 15 dozen can be chosen at the price of R$ 22,522.50.

Number of tens – bet amount – probability

* 6 numbers – R$ 4.50 – 1 in 50,063,860

* 7 numbers – R$ 31.50 – 1 in 7,151,980

* 8 numbers – R$ 126.00 – 1 in 1,787,995

* 9 numbers – R$ 378.00 – 1 in 595,998

* 10 numbers – R$ 945.00 – 1 in 238,399

* 11 numbers – BRL 2,079.00 – 1 in 108,363

* 12 numbers – R$ 4,158.00 – 1 in 54,182

* 13 numbers – R$ 7,722.00 – 1 in 29,175

* 14 numbers – R$ 13,513.50 – 1 in 16,671

* 15 numbers – BRL 22,522.50 – 1 in 10,003

Prize redemption

Mega-Sena prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery shop or Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.

If the player plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.