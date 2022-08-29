MEI and microenterprises have access to THIS new credit: Value surprises Brazilians!

Recently, the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) reopened the Emergency Credit Access Program (FGI-Peac), which is very popular among users. However, the novelty now is the inclusion of individual microentrepreneurs (MEI) and microenterprises that will be able to receive the new credit proposed by the bank.

Do you want to know the rules for requesting the amount, who can participate and how much credit is released? So keep following us below to check out this and other important information we’ve separated for you!

New credit for MEI and microenterprises

According to information from BNDES, the goal is to make about R$ 22 billion viable for the program over the next 16 months. So far, the number of financial institutions that can offer the new credit line to this group through the program has grown to 40. Of these, all must limit the credit interest rate to 1.75% per year, with a term of validity until December 2023.

Also according to the institution, the intention of the release is to assist credit operations that can range from R$ 1 thousand to R$ 10 million for the modernization and growth of the business of those who hire the line. In this way, the program was designed precisely to serve small businesses and entrepreneurs, since there is a difficulty for this group in obtaining credit, mainly due to the contracting conditions imposed by financial institutions.

See too: Installment of R$ 600.00 APPROVED for those who are MEI? Minister of Citizenship says!

Who can access the value

For this reason, the FGI-Peac defined new criteria for institutions to operate with the line. The objective is for them to offer more viable conditions, with less down payment, longer terms and lower interest rates. In this sense, the program offers a payment term of up to 60 months, with a grace period ranging from 6 to 12 months. According to the BNDES, the following companies and entrepreneurs can hire the line:

Medium, small and micro companies with annual gross operating revenue of up to R$ 300 million;

Individual entrepreneurs;

Self-employed truck drivers who will use the financing to buy capital goods inherent to activities related to the profession;

Individual entrepreneurs.

On the other hand, associations, foundations and cooperatives are not included in the list of those who can participate. Among the financing that can be covered by the FGI, there are investment projects, acquisition of buses, purchase of equipment and machinery, working capital, etc.

See too: Which professions are prohibited from opening MEI? Check the UPDATED list