MEIs can borrow from R$ 5,000 at Caixa

Faced with the current situation in the country, the economic crisis and rising unemployment, more and more people are deciding to become entrepreneurs, mainly because they are tired of dealing with the whole hierarchy of a formal job and trying so hard to make other people richer.

Some people have simply always had the dream of being an entrepreneur and are seeing the context as the necessary push for them to finally take a chance in that medium. In any case, they know that starting a business on their own can be more complicated than it looks. As simple as the company is, an initial investment is always necessary… and living in this moment of crisis, this is not very easy to raise.

What individuals without capital to start usually do in this type of situation is to ask for a loan, but they can be a problem, especially without special conditions. A loan that is not well planned can simply commit a significant part of your income every month.

This is a detriment that a person starting out in the business world cannot afford to take. What to do then? Well, maybe Caixa Econômica Federal can help. It turns out that this past Tuesday, the 23rd, the agency announced that it will offer individual micro-entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized credit lines.

Cash Turn

The idea is called GiroCaixa and is guaranteed by the FGI, a fund managed by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES). In addition, it will offer special conditions for those who take out the loan. Want an example? GiroCaixa’s interest rate is only 1.18% per month. The term is 60 months, but there is still a lack of 12 years.

According to the bank itself, fees and terms will always vary according to the size of the company that wants to hire it, in addition to the customer’s relationship with the financial institution. Each microenterprise can borrow a minimum amount of R$5,000, but the maximum amount is R$10 million, with the FGI guaranteeing up to 80% of the credit amount.

The government’s idea is that these people use this money to invest in the business in order to make it grow. That or else to kick-start your dream company. With it it will also be possible to cover expenses operations, payment of employees’ salaries and even the purchase of raw materials and merchandise.

So the recommended thing is that each citizen is sure of what he needs and what expenses need to be included in his business now to know exactly how much he needs to borrow, then making the best deal possible.

Our advice is: always be careful not to take more than you need, so you don’t run the risk of delaying payments and suffering from possible interest.