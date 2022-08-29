Mercedes mocks Alonso and remembers Hamilton’s hepta – Formula 1 News

Hamilton touches Alonso at Les Combes, catapults and retires from the Belgian GP (Video: Reproduction)

The collision between Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso on the first lap of the Belgian GP, ​​held this Sunday (28), caused the Brit to retire in the first few meters and triggered a furious response from the Spaniard over the radio. Alonso called his rival an “idiot” and stated that he would only know how to drive by starting at the front, something that was countered by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff – who took the opportunity to nudge the competitor.

“Well, it’s true that Hamilton started ahead many times,” Wolff began. “And he won seven Formula 1 world titles that way, so it looks like the strategy worked for him,” teased the Mercedes boss.

Hamilton’s car ‘flew’ in Spa (Photo: AFP)

About the accident, Wolff avoided making further comments and simply apologized for the movement of his pilot. Hamilton didn’t leave enough room for Alonso as he went on the outside at Les Combes and ended up causing the collision, and Toto apologized to Fernando for the incident.

“He just didn’t leave enough room inside,” admitted Wolff. “Fernando [Alonso] did everything right, there wasn’t much else to do there. And yes, I apologize for the incident, from a staff perspective. Rarely does anything like this happen to Lewis. [Hamilton]”, finished.

The next stop of Formula 1 takes place next weekend, and at the home of the current championship leader. The Dutch GP, held at Zandvoort Circuit, is scheduled to take place between the 2nd and 4th of September, with a scheduled start at 10:00 am (Brasilia time) on Sunday.

