More damage! Running with the tank in reserve is worse than you think

The price of gasoline, ethanol and diesel oil continue “to the hour of death”, right? Although some declines are in progress, the value remains high and tends to weigh on the budget of Brazilian families. Therefore, many people end up running with the tank in reserve without knowing the harm it can do to the car.

Outlandish strategies to save fuel abound and can even be efficient in some situations. However, certainly, having the tank in reserve is something that will not help you at all in the economy. On the contrary, the practice can cause even greater losses.

What’s wrong with driving with the tank in reserve?

All automobiles have a quantity of fuel that is considered as an emergency reserve. In practice, it serves as a sign that the liquid is running out and it is necessary to fill up so as not to suffer a dry pan.

The common volume of fuel in the reserve is usually something around 10 to 15% of the total that the tank holds. So, you shouldn’t run the car like that, because it wasn’t made for that. One of the problems is connected to the fuel pump.

The fuel pump is responsible for sucking the tank gasoline to take it to the injectors, where it is introduced into the cylinders to be burned. However, when the fuel level is too low, air bubbles form and the pump has to work harder. It’s the same thing that happens when we drink a soda through a straw: when the liquid runs out, we have to make a greater effort to get the drink to our mouth.

All the effort that the equipment makes to suck the gasoline from the tank into the reserve can cause damage and reduce the useful life of the tool. Changing a pump can be something that exceeds R$ 400 in popular cars, for example.

Waste accumulates at the bottom and causes problems

Pump wear isn’t the only setback caused by the bad habit of riding many miles with an almost empty tank. When there is little fuel left, it is more likely that the sediment that accumulates at the bottom of the tank ends up clogging the filter and injectors, affecting their operation. Replacing these parts is not cheap.

Walking on the reserve spends more

Finally, know that leaving to fill up only after the reserve light comes on will make you spend more. The air present in the tank accelerates the evaporation of the fuel itself. The daily difference is very low, but if it is accumulated with habit that spans days, months and years, the impact can be considerable.