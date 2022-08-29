More than 700 internship vacancies are being offered by Raízen

A Shell-licensed company related to energy integration, Raízen, will be offering more than 300 vacancies for those looking to intern and more than 400 for those interested in working as an apprentice. The other 20 are for trainees. These opportunities are for the most varied regions of the country, in different types of areas of activity.

Offers will vary depending on the needs of each location. Applications for this program opened on Wednesday, the 24th. The deadline to show interest in the vacancies extends until September 25th.

Understand the selection process

Fully online, this selection involves several individual tests, challenges and some interviews. The admissions of those who registered for the selections are scheduled for January and February 2023.

During the registration period, Raízen will be organizing some lives on its YouTube channel to explain the steps defined for the selection process and also to present the company’s ways of acting. In addition, some publications will be made on the company’s official channels. Special content will be available and question boxes will also be opened for anyone interested in participating.

It is also worth mentioning that this selection process will be conducted with the Matchbox consultancy. Those interested in trainee opportunities should keep in mind that only those who completed their training between July 2019 and December 2021 can apply for vacancies. The demand is for graduates in undergraduate, bachelor’s, technologist and licensure courses.

The amount to be paid monthly is around R$ 7,800, in addition to the benefits offered.

No age limit has been defined related to the selection for the internship, so people who are undergraduate students in the modalities of bachelor’s, technologist and licentiate degrees can apply, provided that the forecast for completion of the course is from December 2023 to December 2023. 2024.

It is not necessary to be fluent in English. In addition, prior experience is also not required. Just be available for about 30 hours per week. In short, six hours a day. The company is offering a monthly grant of R$ 2 thousand and some benefits.

To apply, go to and follow the other guidelines.