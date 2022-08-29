move just 1 toothpick to solve the logic test

You may have already noticed that the challenges that mess with our heads are becoming more and more common to be found out there. They have even gone viral on social media. Therefore, it is very natural to see people – who spent a lot of time consuming nonsense – now focused and trying to solve them.

See also: Only one element of this image is not repeated. Can you tell which one it is?

The best of tests are the ones that make you need to reflect long before getting anywhere. In the case of today’s challenge, we have already said that you will have to think a lot before deciding what to do. The answer to it may seem quite simple, but a simple look is enough to know how difficult it can be.

There are some ground rules to the game, of course, as all you can do is move one of the matchsticks to get the challenge solved. That way, the account needs to match the result. Just don’t forget: if it’s too hard, the golden tip is to keep in mind that the bill is really a sum. The equal sign does not need to be changed! Well now the time has come. Look and find out which toothpick needs to be moved.

If you’re tired of searching because you’re having trouble finding the final solution, we’re going to give you one more tip that can change the whole game. The result of the count is even equal to 19. With that, you have to move one of the sticks on the left side of the image. That means you will need to change the 8 or 4.

But which one? Look again at the illustration and then come back here to learn more.

Did you find the right toothpick? Congratulations! Oh, didn’t make it? Well, all he had to do was take the toothpick out of the middle of the number 4, then place it vertically, underneath what ended up alone.

That way, you would have the number 11 in place of 4. Therefore, 8 will be added to 11 and 19 will result in 19: the final test answer. Did you like it? Don’t forget to share with more people to see if they can beat you to this challenge. If you want to gather several, create one competition and see who will solve the mystery first.

To make it even more exciting, you can add a stopwatch and set a time limit for everyone to try to solve the calculation. Whoever solves it in the least amount of time wins.