Movie based on a classic of Spanish literature is one of Netflix’s treasures, but you haven’t watched it

The coming-of-age is, by definition, the genre with which the viewer tends to identify most, after all, we were all teenagers. It is impossible to go through this phase of life unscathed; it is during adolescence that we usually make our biggest mistakes – the result, in large part, of inexperience, lack of maturity – and we have our disagreements with father, mother, friends, the world (for the same reason). That said, the fundamental consideration must be made: there are ways and ways to go through the hell of a stage of life ruled by indefinition, during which one hears with all the letters that one is no longer a child, while also It takes a long time to become an adult.

Nelson Rodrigues (1912-1980) and Pablo Picasso (1891-1973) were right when they said, each in their own way, that youth is a Greek gift that gives us life. Using the argument of the trauma of rejection, won in the worst possible way, director Daniel Morzón puts at the center of “As Leis da Fronteira” (2020) the never-overcome debate about youth inadequacy. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Javier Cercas, published in 2012, Morzón’s film retraces the trajectory of Ignácio Cañas, aka Nacho (or Oclinhos), a 17-year-old boy who finds himself surrounded by the impossibility of being like the others, at the same time. in which he cannot impose himself as he is. Nacho seems to resign himself to the idea of ​​serving as a punching bag until the eternity of time he has left before he can, in fact, be considered a man has elapsed. In the midst of the whirlwind of feelings that overtakes him, the figure of a so-called protective angel appears in his life and the girl who accompanies him, the muse of whom he will fall madly in love for the first time, while working in an arcade, at the end of the years. 1970.

Nacho, Zarco and Tere, the trio of protagonists played by Marcos Ruiz, Chechu Salgado and Begoña Vargas, give the narrative the right direction, with emphasis on Ruiz’s performance, full of the many gradations that a complex type like Nacho demands. There is no difficulty in delimiting the precise moment in which the character decides to put an end to the humiliation routine – as in one of the opening sequences of the feature, in which the boy thinks it is better not to reveal why he drowned – and integrate the gang. led by Zarco, of which Tere is also a member. Experienced delinquent of Chinatown, the tough suburb of Girona, Catalonia, Nacho now enjoys the protection that the bandit offers him, as he begins a career of crimes, addictions and the experience of sex, when he loses his virginity with the character of Vargas, Zarco’s girlfriend. At this point, the most stimulating dramatic arc in “As Leis da Fronteira” begins to unfold, with Zarco disturbingly at ease in the face of his partner’s harassment of the new outlaw.

The quinquillero, or quinqui, a Spanish subgenre celebrated for the plots that unfold about criminal actions, became very popular between the 1970s and 1980s, precisely where the script by Jorge Guerricaechevarría, also author of “O Bar” (2017) is located. , directed by Álex de la Iglesia. As in the suspense punctuated by dark humor of 2017, in “The Laws of the Border” Guerricaechevarría’s work is characterized by a very well-structured narrative, conducted without experimentation with rhythm, in which all the characters – including the countless supporting ones – have the opportunity to to say what they came for. Still undertaking the rough transition from a long dictatorial government, headed by the caudillo Francisco Franco (1892-1975), between 1939 and 1975, when Franco dies, Spain is registered, in the same way as Nacho, as a country in search of identity, in which the police had no qualms about using torture to extract a confession from suspects, as is the case with Piernas, by Daniel Ibañez, another of the criminals headed by Zarco.

The reunion of the three of them, about a year after Zarco’s arrest – a sequence in which makeup, one of the great technical flaws of “As Leis da Fronteira”, becomes inescapable – shows that youth may not be all the wonders. that is sung of. Especially when you don’t have attentive parents (and with contacts between those who call the shots in a world ruled by men who are not naive).

Movie: The Border Laws

Direction: Daniel Monzon

Year: 2021

Genres: Thriller/Drama

note: 9/10