Movie with Colin Farrell and Noomi Rapace on Netflix will take you inside it and make 118 feel like the rest of your life

The great, the immense, the overwhelming majority of detective films pass through New York — and often it is New York that passes through them. In the most cosmopolitan city in the world, where people of all cultures, bloodlines, ethnicities, creeds, political convictions meet, the impression one has is that life is more like a runaway taxi that, miraculously, diverts from almost all obstacles (the almost is highlighted), and when the trip seems to be approaching its end, a new passenger gets on and that live wheel takes shape again, even more frantic than before. Perhaps New York is a place between magical and bloody, real and imaginary, of dreams and the harshness of life as it is, handpicking the privileged to whom it treats well and allocating an incomplacent posture to the vast other group, like the stepmother who has for the fundamental reason of the repulsion for children generated in unknown wombs. While some dodge the wrath of this indomitable witch, there are those who make her their greatest ally, adjusting to her designs even if they try to subvert them and give the intended course to a particularly tortuous journey.

The Danish Niels Arden Oplev draws from the most hidden of his perceptions what he thinks of New York and projects everything he feels in “No Pardon” (2013), a crime thriller that unfolds about more or less calculated possibilities of defaming the megalopolis of megalopolises. , not exactly by mathematical criteria, which suffocate the life drive that exists in each thing — and quickly opposes another drive, that of death —, but by condensing in itself everything that really interests to exalt and repel in man. The city observes in disbelief the fatuity of men who believe they are important and is ecstatic with these creatures, poor devils seduced by unreal expectations of ephemeral powers. If there’s one thing that New York teaches those who dare to decipher it, it’s that life doesn’t even make any sense, and that for that reason, too, it’s urgent to make it worthwhile. The big question is to find the ideal way to do so, a mystery whose solution depends on each one.

A story of one vengeance that pulls another — and unites two tortured spirits — JH Wyman’s script uses a lot of rhetoric to convince the audience to endorse a somewhat fanciful argument. Victor, the engineer played by Colin Farrell, has the audacity to face none other than the New York real estate mafia, one of the most truculent in the world. His apartment was coveted by Alphonse, the head of a gang that specializes in extorting residents of targeted properties in order to get them to move out, preferably by paying for the apartments much less than market value. As he is strongly opposed to the initiative, the gangster orders one of his gunmen to scare the bully. The plan, of course, spirals out of control and Victor’s life (whose real identity is Laszlo, a Hungarian based in New York) never goes back to the way it was before – and tends to get all the more troubled, thanks to Beatrice’s unwanted presence. , the beautician who was prematurely withdrawn from her profession because of a car accident that had disfigured her a few years earlier.

At first, having had their lives determined by crime and misfortune is the only point of contact between Victor and Beatrice. The affinity of Farrell and Rapace as a highly improbable romantic couple is subtly imposed, while the notably detective side of the narrative takes shape with the entry of Darcy, the kind of marginal type played by Dominic Cooper, a very peculiar antagonist. Oplev arranges its characters like pieces in a dangerously confusing game, giving each one an aura of secrecy that, to a large extent, defends them from unexpected attacks, but also keeps them on the verge of collapse.

Hopeless romantics, let’s rest assured, because Victor and Beatrice’s damn love comes to fruition in the end, no pun intended. Niels Arden Oplev, director of a film called “The Men Who Didn’t Love Women” (2009), proves that art is often an indelible source of irony and contradictions. Fortunately.

Movie: No Forgiveness

Direction: Niels Arden Oplev

Year: 2013

Genres: Thriller/Police

Note: 8/10