MS collector explains rarity

Have you ever thought about having a R$ 1 coin that is worth ten thousand times more? It’s what a lucky resident can have in their wallet and not even know it. It turns out that a one-real coin, considered rare and even a single piece, can be worth R$10,000.

Rare coin with letter ‘P’ | Photo: reproduction

Collector Ivanilson Carneiro Nogueira, from ANUMIS-MS (Numismatic Association of Mato Grosso do Sul), explained why this coin is so rare. The part appears with the letter ‘P’ at the bottom.

“So this coin with ‘P’ which stands for ‘PROOF’ is a very difficult coin to find. The letter means it was the first coin made,” he explained. But those who live in Campo Grande may be discouraged, because in the collector’s opinion, the coin may not be found here.

“There are only the oldest ones from Cruzeiro here. It’s rare, as are the R$0.50 coins without the zero, which can cost up to R$1,500”, said Ivanilson. The fifty-cent coin without the zero, according to him, was a manufacturing error by the Central Bank of Brazil and is a coveted item for collectors.

R$ 0.50 coin without the zero can cost R$ 1,500 | Photo: reproduction

A video on Tik Tok went viral and shows a R$1 coin model that can be worth up to R$10,000 if sold to collectors. The coin is from the year 1998, and has a ‘P’ in the part identified as “crown”, where its value is printed.

This inscription “P” corresponds to the proof of stamp and, according to a collectors catalogue, it can be worth R$10,000. There is no information about the rarity level of the coin or the number of copies that were issued.

Coins and banknotes are considered historical documents, being used as data sources for research. ANUMIS-MS has a vast collection as shown in a previous report by Midiamax. There are so many coins that Ivanilson doesn’t even know the exact amount of how many boxes and cans he has. The most special, however, are on an album.

“The oldest are from the empire or colony. I only like Brazilian coins, the famous silver patacão. The oldest at the moment is from 1814, the patacão of 960 reis”, says the collector.

Thus, the most special coins are those with a short print run, that is, those that have produced less. The harder to get, the more expensive and rare the coin is. “I already bought a batch of coins from a person I found buried on the farm. And there was one of a very rare date, valued at around R$ 16 thousand”, says Ivanilson.

In addition to coins, ANUMIS-MS also has a collection of current and old banknotes. Participants collect them all.

“Numismatic science makes use of several areas of knowledge to understand coins and banknotes, seeking to identify them and place them in historical time. […] a single coin or a banknote can easily provide data about the people who made it, such as their form of government, language, religion, the way they traded, the state of the economy, and even the degree of sophistication of the people, through the analysis of the method of minting or printing”, said Paulo, who also participates in the association.

For those interviewed, numismatics has an increasing role in the study of the history of peoples.

To help

ANUMIS-MS is a non-profit association that seeks resources for its own headquarters and also for the construction of the numismatic museum in Campo Grande. Interested in joining the cause can contact us by phone (67) 98406-2345.