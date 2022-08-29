Muscle mass in old age: how to gain and not lose

Gaining muscle mass in old age is the best way to prevent sarcopenia. This is a condition that occurs naturally in the elderly. The amount and volume of muscles in the body decreases and compromises the individual’s physical performance. Therefore, the quality of life of the elderly is closely related to the health of the body.

In this sense, it is necessary to understand that the weight on the scale is not necessarily an indication of health. After all, losing weight can also occur through muscle loss – and it is not a positive weight loss. So, a good attitude to age with health and independence is to have strong muscles.

Weight and the difference between fat and muscle

First of all, it is necessary to understand that any person’s weight variation is mainly related to the amount of fat or muscle. The weight of each is undoubtedly the same. However, fat takes up more space and is mostly located around the belly.

Muscle is part of a person’s structure. It is an organ that, among so many functions, helps protect bones and provide balance. That’s why muscle mass in old age is so important.

3 tips to gain muscle mass in old age

First of all, there are a number of factors related to muscle mass gain at all ages. Weight, height and genetics explain why some people are more or less able to gain so-called lean mass. However, the good news is that it is possible for just about any condition, including seniors. Here are the top mass gain tips for seniors.

physical exercise routine

First, it all starts with the practice of physical exercises. The habit forms the routine, which is of great importance for the elderly. Therefore, the ideal is that it is practiced for 5 days of the week. For this, the frequency and intensity can be lower at the beginning.

In this way, it gains space in everyday life so that it is part of the elderly’s routine. Remembering that the effort, still, goes from the capacity of each one. However, the most important thing is practice, which favors muscle mass gain in old age.

Choice of physical activity

Undoubtedly, the modality practiced is crucial for the exercises to be part of the routine in the elderly. In this sense, the elderly should not only do an activity that they like, but also that generate mass gain results.

The best activities for gaining muscle mass usually involve repetitions. Thus, you can, for example, opt for weight training or water aerobics. Aerobic exercises such as walking, jogging, swimming or cycling can also be part of the weight reduction routine.

Protein diet

Allied to all this is food. Undoubtedly, protein intake is a factor that helps a lot in gaining muscle mass in old age. Protein can be considered as the main fuel of muscles. In addition, it is indispensable for the best recovery after physical activities.

It doesn’t hurt to remember that it is important to have professional help to provide security and guide physical activities and also food.

How not to lose muscle mass in old age

First of all, a protein-focused eating routine and regular physical activities are also the main point to maintain lean mass. However, there are other attitudes that contribute to preventing the loss of muscle mass for the elderly.

treatment for diseases

Undoubtedly, the best health conditions directly influence the elderly to have physical activities in their routine. After all, some diseases are triggers to a sedentary lifestyle and, consequently, to muscle loss. Having diabetes and other chronic diseases under control helps you be willing to exercise, for example.

supplements can help

Supplementation of vitamins and other nutrients are also of great value to help with muscle mass gain in old age. In fact, food is not always enough to guarantee everything the body needs. Elderly people, for example, have a greater demand for minerals for bone health.

Also, for muscle mass gain, protein supplements such as whey protein, for example, can help a lot in this regard. Consultation with a doctor or nutritionist is ideal for the indication of the most appropriate, according to age and need.