Musk lowers Starlink internet price in Brazil to R$230

The manager went crazy! SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet customers were surprised with good news: the monthly fee has dropped in several countries. In order to adapt to local markets, the reduction can exceed 50% — including in Brazil. Here, the fee went from BRL 530 per month (plus taxes) to “only” BRL 230.

The new values ​​are already being applied since Wednesday (24) and will be applied automatically in the next tickets. Subscribers received an email statement explaining that “the price reduction follows factors in your local market conditions and is intended to reflect purchasing power parity in our customers.” In fact, the cost here was well above the average charged by national providers.

The lower price doesn’t mean lower connection speed, according to billionaire Elon Musk’s company. Other countries also benefited from the discount, such as Mexico (from MXN$2,300 to MXN$1,100), Germany (from ?$100 to ?$80) and the United Kingdom (from £$89 to £75).

starlink cover - SpaceX - SpaceX

Starlink network coverage in Brazil and worldwide

Image: SpaceX

Installation costs $2,000

Starlink’s internet is broadband only, and — at least for now — not a mobile network. To hire it, you need to purchase an installation kit (a router and a mini satellite dish that must be installed in your home). And this is still very expensive: around R$ 2,000.

Therefore, it is an investment that makes sense for “dead zones” and remote regions, away from telephone towers or without fiber optic cabling, which are not well covered by other networks. An internet signal from space is the solution, as it can reach any point on the globe. In addition, it can achieve impressive speed (up to 1 GB per second) and latency (25 milliseconds).

Today, Starlink’s internet is available in 36 countries, with over 400,000 subscribers worldwide. In Brazil, it was released by Anatel only in July of this year, but the high cost is an obstacle to its popularization. Now, with the monthly fee reduced to less than half, it could be an opportunity for more people to try it out.

Interested Brazilians can request the service on the Starlink website. For the time being, coverage is basically limited to the South and Southeast regions. The company guarantees a trial period: “Try Starlink for 30 days. If you’re not satisfied, return it for a full refund of the cost of the equipment.”

