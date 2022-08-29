NASA returns to the moon 50 years after the Apollo program

On Monday 29, at 9:33 am, a rocket almost 100 meters long will take off from the Kennedy Space Center, in the State of Florida, in the United States. The most powerful vehicle in the history of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will start the Artemis I mission, which aims to establish a new stage of lunar exploration. The intention is to take humans back to the surface of the Moon and, in the future, to Mars.

Monday’s mission will be unmanned. If the operation is successful, however, NASA astronauts will be able to prepare to, in 2024, go around Earth’s natural satellite. The space agency aims to get two people to the lunar surface by the end of 2025.

The mission cost more than $4 billion. If the costs from the beginning of the program, ten years ago, to the moon landing, in 2025, are considered, the figures exceed US$ 90 billion (R$ 470 billion).

The new rocket is shorter and thinner than the Saturn Vs, which launched 24 Apollo astronauts to the moon. It is more powerful, however, with 4 million pounds of thrust. Unlike the Saturn V, the new rocket has a pair of boosters remade from NASA’s space shuttles.

The Orion capsule is more spacious than the Apollo. Four astronauts can accommodate in this one, while in that one there were only three.

For the test flight, a full-size dummy will occupy the captain’s seat, equipped with vibration and acceleration sensors. Two other mannequins, made with material that simulates human tissue, will measure cosmic radiation — one of the biggest risks of spaceflight.

Orion’s flight is expected to last six weeks, from takeoff in Florida to landing in the Pacific Ocean. The capsule will take approximately a week to reach the Moon, 386,000 kilometers away.

After walking close to the Moon, Orion will enter a distant orbit. It will be 450 kilometers from Earth — farther than Apollo 50 years ago.

The most challenging test comes at the end of the mission, when Orion hits the Earth’s atmosphere at 40,000 kilometers per hour. The heat shield uses the same material as the Apollo capsules, to withstand re-entry temperatures of 2,700 degrees Celsius. The advanced design will anticipate the fastest and hottest returns of future crews going to Mars.

In addition to the three test dummies, the flight will have a number of “stowaways”. Ten shoebox-sized satellites will launch once Orion is launched toward the moon.

Orion will carry a few slivers of moon rock collected by Apollo 11’s Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin and a bolt from one of its rocket engines, salvaged from the sea ten years ago.

