NASA’s powerful rocket takes off to the moon tomorrow

It’s now or never. NASA’s new and most powerful rocket is ready to go to the moon. The SLS (Space Launch System) will be launched tomorrow (29), at 9:33 am, carrying the Orion capsule. Both will go into space for the first time, in a big and risky test: a 42-day trip to our satellite and back to Earth.

This is the first mission of the ambitious Artemis program, which wants to take humans back to the Moon by 2025 — and, in the future, to Mars. This first phase will have no astronauts on board, but it is highly symbolic for the US space agency, fifty years after the end of the iconic Apollo program – which took 12 men to the lunar soil between 1969 and 1972.

“Our ‘zero hour’ approaches for the Artemis generation,” Mike Sarafin, mission manager, told reporters Saturday. “We have high expectations.”

This expectation is shared by many people: 200,000 people are expected on Florida’s Space Coast to witness history with their own eyes. The launch takes place on platform 39B of the Kennedy Space Center (KSC), and will be broadcast by NASA.

Artemis 1 mission SLS rocket is already positioned on the platform, awaiting launch Image: Nasa/Cory Huston

Since the end of the space shuttle program, retired in 2011, NASA has not had its own launch system, depending on Russian technology and private companies such as SpaceX to send its missions.

“We went through a lot of challenges, just like every part of this rocket,” Bruce Tiller, NASA’s manager for SLS thrusters, said in an interview with Space.com. “Everyone has had their challenges that they’ve overcome over the years. And now I think we’re as ready to go as we could be. It’s really exciting.”

Many things can go wrong

Of course, the success of Artemis 1 is not certain. “This is a very risky mission,” said Jim Free, NASA’s associate director for exploration systems development. “There are a lot of things that can go wrong, in places where we might have to come home early, or have to have an abortion and come back.”

In fact, the mission may not even launch on the scheduled date and time. NASA has a two-hour window to launch the SLS — so it could be as late as 11:33 am, in case there are any technical difficulties or weather interference, such as rain and strong winds. In case conditions prevent today’s release, there are two backup dates: September 2nd and 5th.

“We can delay for a number of reasons,” Sarafin said. “We’re not going to promise to leave on Monday.”

Yesterday, at least five rays hit Launch Pad 39B, where the SLS is. But all were captured by the turrets of the protection system and were not strong enough to cause damage.