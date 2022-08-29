National Day Against Tobacco: How to get help from SUS to quit smoking

Overcoming the addiction to smoking is not something simple, but the Unified Health System (SUS) offers services and support for those who want to give up smoking in search of a healthier life. According to the Ministry of Health, the patient should look for a basic health unit in their city to receive the referral for medical and psychological care for free.
In Greater Vitória and also in some municipalities in the interior of Espírito Santo, municipalities carry out specific programs. There is the possibility of having follow-up with specialists from different areas, such as dentists, psychologists, among other professionals, in addition to doctors. There is also the availability of medicines. (Check the list of services at the end of the article)
The SUS also has services in other cities. In São Paulo, care is provided through the Smoking Cessation Program, promoted by the Ministry of Health, the National Cancer Institute (Inca) and coordinated by the São Paulo State Health Department (SES).
In São Paulo, treatment is carried out in Basic Health Units (UBS) and in Psychosocial Care Centers (Caps AD). In other parts of the country, the Ministry of Health recommends looking for the nearest health unit. The information is from Agência Brasil.
In Brazil, since 1986, August 29 was marked as the National No Tobacco Daycreated with the intention of reinforcing national actions to raise awareness and mobilize the population for the social, political, economic and environmental damage caused by tobacco, according to the National Cancer Institute (Inca).
It is a disease caused by physical dependence on nicotine, and causes about 50 different diseases, such as pulmonary emphysema, cancer and cardiovascular diseases, such as acute myocardial infarction and stroke. In Brazil, more than 160,000 deaths per year are attributed to tobacco, according to data from the Epidemiological Bulletin of the Ministry of Health.
Victory
- In Vitória, all 29 health units are able to carry out actions to tackle smoking in two axes: in the prevention and treatment of smokers, through the Therapeutic Support Group for Tobacco Smokers (GATT).
- The individual must undergo a clinical evaluation consultation before starting the approach sessions, where the level of physical dependence on nicotine, the person’s motivation to stop smoking, if there is an indication or contraindication for the use of drug support, existence of of psychiatric comorbidities and their clinical history.
old village
- In order to reduce the problems caused by the use of cigarettes, the Municipality of Vila Velha, through the Health Department, provides actions to combat smoking, through behavioral approaches and, if necessary, the use of complementary medicines.
- To participate in the group, the citizen can look for the Basic Health Unit closest to the residence and register. On the occasion, employees will inform the days and times when the group meetings take place. From this, a team of multidisciplinary professionals, composed of doctors, dentists, psychologists and other specialists, will provide assistance to the citizen.
- In this way, the participants go through four sessions of assistance, where the treatment is conducted in a personalized way, according to the needs of each one and, if necessary, they will have exclusive support sessions. In addition to the assistance of health professionals and personal exchanges during the conversation circles, the citizen learns specific strategies to abandon the addiction, with exercises to be practiced on a daily basis.
- The Basic Health Units (UBS) that participate in the project helping citizens to develop skills to stop smoking and remain without compulsion are:
- Araçás
- Barra do Jucu
- Coqueiral de Itaparica
- Dom João
- Ibes
- jaburuna
- Paul
- Fruit Tip
- Santa Rita
- Red Land
- Ulisses Guimarães
- enchanted Valley
- Vila Garrido
- new village
caress
- Those who live in Cariacica can count on the reception of the Municipal Program of Support to the Smoker, which operates in four Basic Health Units:
- America’s Garden
- Santa Fe
- Botanical Garden
- and Nova Rosa da Penha II
- The person who wants to quit smoking must register with the unit that offers the program. There is no queue. The user already leaves the registration with a scheduled evaluation date.
- After the four sessions, those who managed to quit smoking begin to participate in biweekly sessions and can be followed up for a year to avoid relapses. And those who couldn’t stop can go through a new reception and restart the program, which focuses on changing habits.
Mountain range
- In Serra, the service is offered by the six Regional Health Units (URS):
- Sierra Headquarters
- Golden Mountain
- Jacaraípe
- Feu Rosa
- New Horizon
- Good view
- On Wednesday, June 1, at 2 pm, there will be an action at the Regional Health Unit of Novo Horizonte to guide users on smoking and attract patients to join the Municipal Tobacco Program.
- The program is formed by a multidisciplinary team composed of: doctor, nurse, pharmacist, psychologist, social worker, nutritionist and physiotherapist.
- Participants in the Smoker’s Support Group must present the following documents: SUS card, proof of residence, original identification document with photo and the registration carried out by the user’s reference unit.
Viana
- The Viana Prefecture, through the Health Department (SEMSA), offers treatments and guidelines in all 18 health units in the municipality for those who wish to leave the dependency.
- The program consists of individual or group assistance to patients who wish to end tobacco dependence. To gain access, it is necessary to seek the nearest health unit and request a medical referral.
- The patient undergoes a medical evaluation before having access to the medications that make up the treatment. In addition, psychological monitoring is offered for 12 months in order to ensure that the person remains abstinent.
colatina
- In Colatina, people who want to participate in the Municipal Program for Intensive Tobacco Control to Smokers should look for the health unit closest to home, to be referred for treatment.
- More information by phone: (27) 3711-9550 or 99504-4842.
Linhares
- Those who want to stop smoking have a program offered for free by the Municipality of Linhares. It is the Municipal Tobacco Control Program.
- Among the activities developed in the program are: individual assistance with a doctor, psychologist, nursing and social worker; care in a cognitive-behavioral group; active search for patients included in the program; monitoring the evolution of treatment, including online; drug map quarterly control report; socio-educational activity through lectures and workshops in schools and companies; referral to the social protection network (welfare, citizen pharmacy, Health Units and others)
- To participate in the group, you must register for the program and wait for new groups to form. In addition to the referral made by the health units, smokers who wish to quit smoking can go directly to Naps, in Bairro Colina, Rua Governador Bley, S/N, in the former Hospital Talma.
- Municipal Tobacco Control Program – Telephone: (27) 3372-7424
Itapemirim Waterfall
- The Health Department of Cachoeiro de Itapemirim (Semus) offers free clinical support to smokers who want to quit. To access treatment, just go to one of the basic units in the municipality or the “Bolívar de Abreu” Health Center, which are open from 7 am to 4 pm, and make an appointment for a clinical evaluation with a nurse.
- It is also possible to schedule this service through the website eventos.cachoeiro.es.gov.br.
- After the evaluation, the patient becomes part of the program and has collective or individual care, in addition to participating in support groups and lectures that address the topic.
- If needed, the patient will still have access to medications recommended by the National Cancer Institute (Inca), such as nicotine patches, chewing gum and bupropion, according to the degree of nicotine dependence, identified by the Fagerstrom Test.
Other cities in ES and the country
- Smokers who live in other cities in ES and in the country should look for a health unit to be referred to the support service and treatment to combat smoking.
With information from Vinícius Lodi and Agência Brasil
