National Day Against Tobacco: How to get help from SUS to quit smoking

Overcoming the addiction to smoking is not something simple, but the Unified Health System (SUS) offers services and support for those who want to give up smoking in search of a healthier life. According to the Ministry of Health, the patient should look for a basic health unit in their city to receive the referral for medical and psychological care for free.

In Greater Vitória and also in some municipalities in the interior of Espírito Santo, municipalities carry out specific programs. There is the possibility of having follow-up with specialists from different areas, such as dentists, psychologists, among other professionals, in addition to doctors. There is also the availability of medicines. (Check the list of services at the end of the article)