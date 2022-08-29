NEW drop in fuels; what will be the AVERAGE price from now on?

We brought great news for the end of August: the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) registers another drop in fuel prices! According to data from the Agency, the decline is 2.8%.

The survey indicates, for example, that the average price of a liter of gasoline dropped from R$5.4 to R$5.25. In this sense, it is the lowest level since the week ended on February 27 of last year (R$ 5.17). In addition, the maximum value found at the gas stations was R$ 7.00. Want to know more? So, see below.

NEW fuel drop

This is the 9th decline followed by the price of gasoline, according to the agency. Last week, the ANP re-published the price survey after an attempted cyber-attack that took its systems offline for weeks.

With the retreat, the average value of a liter of diesel went from R$ 7.05 to R$ 6.93, a drop of 2%. This is the lowest price since the week ended June 18, 2022 (R$ 6.91). The highest value found by the ANP was R$ 8,810. Finally, the average price of ethanol went from R$3.98 to R$3.84, down 3.5%. However, the survey found an offer of ethanol for up to R$ 6.99.

In June, the prices of a liter of diesel and gasoline reached the highest nominal values ​​in history paid by consumers for fuel. At least that’s what the ANP indicates, which started to carry out a weekly price survey in 2004.

recoil

The limitation of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) has an effect and is reflected in the drop in fuel prices. The measure, adopted by the states after the Government sanctioned the project that creates a ceiling for the tax, also affects the prices of electricity, communications and public transport.

According to the text, these items are classified as essential and indispensable, preventing states from charging a rate higher than the general rate, which varies from 17% to 18% (depending on the location). Until then, the fuels and other goods that the project benefits were considered superfluous; and, as a result, they paid, in some states, up to 30% of ICMS.

In addition, lately Petrobras has been promoting successive cuts in the sale prices of gasoline and diesel for refineries. Last week, for example, the state-owned company even reduced the price of gasoline sold to distributors by 4.85%. The price of a liter went from R$ 3.71 to R$ 3.53 per liter.

