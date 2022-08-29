New Honda HR-V EXL accelerates smoothly and delivers low consumption – 08/28/2022

After officially presenting the New HR-V in Brazil and starting the pre-sales process, the SUV begins to reach the hands of the first buyers. There are 04 new versions, two with turbo engines, and the first to arrive are the EX Honda Sensing and EXL Honda Sensing versions, both with the 1.5 flex aspirated engine.

As the name says, everything is really new on the HR-V, including the platform. It became elegant and gained a new personality with the SUV-coupe style, reinforced by the sharp drop of the roof line at the rear. The front became wider and with different grilles for the two versions. On the EX and EXL, it has dark fillets with a matte finish, while on the uppers, it uses the honeycomb style with a gloss black finish.

The headlights became sharper and have LED lighting in all versions. At the rear, the new taillights have a smoked finish, LED position and brake lights, and are connected by a bar that crosses the entire trunk lid. It also offers exclusivity for 17-inch aluminum wheel sets with their own design for each version.

Inside, everything is very different, too, with straight lines across the central panel and in the air intakes. The 8-inch multimedia screen is in an elevated position, the instrument panel is analog and has a small 4.2-inch TFT screen in the center for the on-board computer information.

The center console has grown and lost the lower space, which is difficult to access, where the USB ports were. The digital air conditioning has new positioning for the buttons, offers rear outputs and, on the sides, the new mode called diffuser. In it, the air leaves laterally and is directed upwards, a way to keep the temperature well balanced throughout the cabin, informs Honda.

Diffuser mode directs air to the ceiling and above passengers’ shoulders Image: Disclosure

Honda Sensing is ubiquitous in the new HR-V

One of the good news of the New HR-V is the inclusion of Honda Sensing in all versions. Now, the model leaves the factory with semi-autonomous driving and active safety features, such as lane departure assistant with trajectory correction, collision alert with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control.

There is also the Lane Watch, which works as a blind spot alert with images, this one already known from the Civic manufactured in Brazil. It works like this: every time the driver activates the arrow to the right, the system displays live scenes on the multimedia screen captured by a camera installed in the right rearview mirror.

Blind-spot protection with rearview camera and live image on multimedia screen Image: Disclosure

Smaller engine?

This is the natural question of anyone who has had or has experienced the previous generation with a 140 horsepower 1.8 flex engine. The 1.5 flex direct injection engine is better, brings good evolutions, works with the CVT-type automatic transmission, only it is weaker: there are 126 horsepower and 15.8 kgfm of torque.

It’s the same set as the newly launched New City, which leads us to imagine that, as it’s a bigger car, it won’t do the job. In a way, this happens, because the reactions are slower and, when you step on the gas, the revs go up fast and the loud rumble can be annoying. But, at the same time, the recipe is balanced, without strong emotions, but in line with the car’s proposal. The SUV packs well and tightly enough to keep the driver safe, especially in the city.

Greater discomfort can come when resuming on the road and with a full car, a situation that can be resolved carefully when overtaking. In compensation, the HR-V with 1.5 flex engine was more economical compared to the old 1.8 version, with official averages of 12.7 km/l in the city, and 13.9 km/l on the road, with gasoline. Numbers that are easy to beat for those who pay a little more attention to efficient driving.

Elegant look to please those who value an urban SUV Image: Matheus Simanovicius

In other words, everything is within Honda’s strategy, which will not fail to serve those who seek a greater dose of sportiness. For this, the brand already has the turbocharged versions of the HR-V, which arrive in October and at a higher price.

New HR-V Price

EX Honda Sensing: BRL 142,500.00

EXL Honda Sensing: BRL 149,900.00

