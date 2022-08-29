New manufacturer reveals project for “world’s greenest aircraft”

Photo: Faradair





The new British manufacturer Faradair, based at Duxford Airport, 15 kilometers south of Cambridge, has released some images of the Beha M1H project, a new model of flying machine that calls itself “the greenest aircraft in the world”. The different name is short for Bio Electric Hybrid Aircraft.

In its conception, the aircraft is being designed to operate with a capacity of up to 18 passengers (twice the Cessna Caravan) or five tons of cargo. According to the manufacturer, it will be an ideal aircraft for low-cost flights between regional airports or from small remote airports to hubs.

According to Faradair, the Beha M1H will be able to take off and land on short runways of 300 meters in length, which can also be unpaved. The so-called STOL properties (short for Short Take-Off and Landing) come from the triple wings, which provide more lift to the equipment.





To live up to the eco-friendly moniker, the manufacturer proposes an electric turboprop-powered aircraft with two counter-rotating propellers mounted in a central box at the rear to reduce noise emissions. It should also have two large wing ports that allow for fast charging. The conversion from the passenger variant to the cargo variant should only take 15 minutes.

THREE MODELS – on the drawing board, Faradair handles three possible versions. the beha M1H is the standard version with hybrid motor (electric with traditional kerosene drive), the E1 with pure electric motor and the M1AT, which must fly without a pilot on board. The manufacturer wants to have the aircraft certified by 2025, and airlines must use it from 2027.

As everything is very new in this idea, only the scenes of the next chapters can indicate the direction that this project will take.



