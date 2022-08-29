new model is 500 grams lighter than the original

Press Start brought information about a new model of the PS5 that is already being marketed in Australia. According to the portal, the disc player console now weighs about 500 grams less compared to the original version, released in November 2020.

This is second review passed by the PS5. The CFI-1202B and CFI-1202A serial editions have been sold in Australia, and both the reader and digital models have undergone changes, see the weight comparisons:

PlayStation 5 with disc player:

CFI-1000A (released in 2020) – 4.5kg

CFI-1100A (2021) – 4.2kg

CFI-1200A (2022) – 3.9kg

PlayStation 5 Digital

CFI-1000B (released in 2020) – 3.9kg

CFI-1100B (2021) – 3.6kg

CFI-1200B (2022) – 3.4kg

Last time, the PS5 received a cooling system overhaul, and how appointed by Digital Foundry, the changes did not impact the performance of the device. According to the channel, “it’s basically the same” video game.

Reviews like this are quite common in the industry. As they advance, companies are optimizing components and manufacturing processes, and this is reflected in performance gains.

erratum [29/08]: We announced earlier, following the Press Start story, that the PS5’s weight drop was 1.5 kg. However, it is observed that they were only 500 grams. The original article has been corrected.