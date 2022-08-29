Neymar “paralyzes” goalkeeper in penalty and netizens mock Mbappé

Credit: Reproduction

After Mbappé received priority from Galtier, the situation involving PSG’s penalties underwent a change in the duel with Monaco. Responsible for the play that ended with the ball on the lime mark, Neymar took responsibility for the charge and did not disappoint. Showing the same coolness as always, the Brazilian beat Nubel, who waited until the last moment to defend the submission.

As Neymar maintained his efficiency in the match that ended 1-1, Mbappé became the target of a series of pins on social networks. That’s because the two should alternate in the role throughout the season, something indicated by the PSG coach himself. Therefore, it was pointed out that the shirt number 7 must give up the role in the team and let the teammate, at every opportunity, perform the charges.

“There is preparation for the match and what is decided must be respected. Then there’s the game situation and it’s up to the players to be smart according to the situation, like giving a teammate a gift or stepping away to give him confidence.” revealed the technician.

See below the reactions involving the situation between Neymar and Mbappé at PSG.

goalkeeper matrix failure — 𝑲𝒂𝒊𝒒𝒖𝒆 (@1Kaiquee) August 28, 2022

turtle will take a penalty with the losing team?? Lol everything normal in Paris — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚗𝚢 🦊💙🤍 (@KennedyANS) August 28, 2022

Will the French Mirandinha only be the collector when it’s an easy game? — RODRIGO GOMES (@RODRIGO00680420) August 28, 2022

The goalkeeper has a family poh — Danizinho (@dani_gns) August 28, 2022

learn Mbappe — 𝖒𝖆𝖎𝖆ˢᵖᶠᶜ (@yzk_maia) August 28, 2022

he doesn’t make mistakes — Rafael Amaral ★彡 (@Rafa_Aamaral12) August 28, 2022

humiliates even boy ney — ⭐Daniᶜᵃᵐ⭐ (@DanielUmbelin13) August 28, 2022

not even with the goalkeeper waiting for ney to choose a side… — little gab🇫🇷 (@_dylangab) August 28, 2022

It’s Ney who has to beat the penalties. — The Commentator🦅🇧🇷🇺🇦 (@PerfilNew) August 28, 2022

Go la mbappe, he was scared right — 🇭🇳🦁 (@LukazK93) August 28, 2022

Neymar taking a penalty is a terrorist attack against the goalkeepers. Every charge is a different humiliation. — Cristiano Ronaldo Brazil (@CR7Brasil) August 28, 2022

mbappe obviously felt the pressure — Leviᶜᴿᶠ (@levisantos21) August 28, 2022

Neymar took the penalty in the usual coolness and Mbappé playing in the usual laziness — FRANCO OLIVEIRA 🥷 (@francooliveira_) August 28, 2022

in a world where Neymar lives, mbappe doesn’t hit a penalty — 𝙑𝙄𝙏𝙊𝙍 7👼🏻 (@bad_vitu) August 28, 2022

Mbappe you have to look at the shirt number on Neymar’s back damn, respect 10 the best penalty taker in the world — victor (@_victorjere) August 28, 2022

Mbappe learned that whoever takes the penalty is Ney — gui (@goncalvexgui) August 28, 2022

that’s it Mbappe, stay in your place, penalty is the best in the world — L JEFF (@loudJF7) August 28, 2022

neymar doesn’t take a penalty, he humiliates the goalkeeper. pic.twitter.com/atEqHVEObK — 𝖏𝖚𝖑𝖎𝖔 🥷🏻 (@julioou_) August 28, 2022