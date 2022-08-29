Neymar “paralyzes” goalkeeper in penalty and netizens mock Mbappé

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Neymar “paralyzes” goalkeeper in penalty and netizens mock Mbappé 0 Views

Neymar converted a penalty for PSG.

Credit: Reproduction

After Mbappé received priority from Galtier, the situation involving PSG’s penalties underwent a change in the duel with Monaco. Responsible for the play that ended with the ball on the lime mark, Neymar took responsibility for the charge and did not disappoint. Showing the same coolness as always, the Brazilian beat Nubel, who waited until the last moment to defend the submission.

As Neymar maintained his efficiency in the match that ended 1-1, Mbappé became the target of a series of pins on social networks. That’s because the two should alternate in the role throughout the season, something indicated by the PSG coach himself. Therefore, it was pointed out that the shirt number 7 must give up the role in the team and let the teammate, at every opportunity, perform the charges.

There is preparation for the match and what is decided must be respected. Then there’s the game situation and it’s up to the players to be smart according to the situation, like giving a teammate a gift or stepping away to give him confidence.” revealed the technician.

See below the reactions involving the situation between Neymar and Mbappé at PSG.

