Neymar takes a penalty even with Mbappé on the field, but PSG draws with Monaco and loses 100% in France

PSG’s Supertrio was discreet and ended up being surprised at home in the Parc des Princes

O PSG finally was stopped at French Championship. This Sunday, playing at home in Parc des Princes, the Paris team drew with Monaco 1-1 in a duel valid for the fourth round of the competition thanks to a penalty goal by Neymar.

Monaco opened the scoring in the 20th minute with Kevin Volland. Monaco took advantage of a steal on Messi, started the counterattack and the German did not forgive in front of Donnarumma.

However, the striker was substituted moments later and had to leave after suffering an injury.

In the rest of the first half, PSG dominated the actions and almost reached the goal with Messi and Mbappewith both hitting the post in consecutive shots.

Neymar takes a penalty

In the final stage, the game continued in the same vein, with PSG pressing, and Monaco just trying to defend as best they could.

Until, in the 23rd minute, Neymar suffered a penalty. Initially, the referee did not score. But after the VAR review, he noted the penalty.

Despite the recent controversy over who would be PSG’s official penalty taker and with Christophe Galtier ensuring that Mbappé was the number 1 taker, the French forward saw the Brazilian run alone to the mark, take the ball and position himself.

And in the charge, Neymar moved the goalkeeper and didn’t waste it, tying the game and making his sixth goal in France this season.

Best moments

Unprecedented brand for Neymar

With that, Neymar scored at least one goal in nine consecutive matches, reaching an unprecedented mark in his professional career.

PSG’s number 10 reached 75 goals in the French Championship, becoming the second Brazilian with the most goals in the competition, leaving Juninho Pernambucano behind and only behind Sony Anderson (138).

Championship status

With this result, PSG loses 100% of success in France and goes to 10 points, equal to Lens and Olympique de Marseille, but remains in the lead of the championship by the tiebreaker criteria.

next games

PSG returns to the field on Wednesday, at 16:00 (Brasilia), for the French Championship, against Toulouse away from home. The game is broadcast by ESPN on Star+.