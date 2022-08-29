NFL rookie shot in US capital robbery attempt | football

American football player Brian Robinson, a rookie hired by the NFL’s Washington Commanders, was shot at in an attempted robbery in Washington, DC, the US capital, on Sunday. Despite this, the athlete is in stable condition.

1 of 1 Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders football player — Photo: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders football player — Photo: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The website “Espn.com” was the first to report the incident. According to police, the incident happened before 6 pm local time in the northeast of the federal district. When officers arrived at the crime scene, they found Robinson, who was suffering from “two gunshot wounds to his lower extremities”. He was immediately transported to a hospital. His injuries are not life threatening.

According to police, a firearm was found a short distance from the crime scene. Two suspects have already been identified. Police still don’t know whether it was an attempted car theft or a simple armed robbery. The investigation is ongoing.

Brian Robinson, 23, was selected by the Washington Commanders in the third round of this year’s draft after a distinguished career at the University of Alabama. The running back had been prominent in the preseason and received praise from coaches for his ability to run through midfield. He is expected to share the position with Antonio Gibson and JD McKissic.