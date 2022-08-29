Nicko McBrain takes photos with fans of Manu Gavassi in Curitiba

Fans of Manu Gavassi who were waiting for her at the entrance of the Nomaa hotel, in Curitiba, last Saturday (27), had to settle for another friendly artist. Nicko McBrain, drummer for Iron Maiden, ended up taking pictures with the singer’s admirers who were there.

The report is from Manu’s own fans, in publications on the social network Twitter. In the released images, you can see that McBrain (mistaken for “guitarist” by one of the people) attends to those present with a smile on his face.

Nicko McBrain, Iron Maiden and Manu Gavassi

Both Manu Gavassi and Nicko McBrain’s Iron Maiden had appointments in Curitiba this weekend. The singer will perform this Sunday (28) at the Teatro Ópera de Arame, with her tour “I just wanted to be normal”. It’s the artist’s last date on her website schedule.

The British band performed at Pedreira Paulo Leminski, last Saturday (27), as part of the new tour “Legacy of the Beast” in Brazil. Ribeirão Preto (08/30), Rio de Janeiro (Rock in Rio, 09/02) and São Paulo (09/04) will also host the concert.

Vocalist Bruce Dickinson will return to the country in November for Rio Innovation Week, an event to be held at Pier Mauá, in Rio de Janeiro. He will be one of the key speakers at the event, which also includes names such as filmmaker Spike Lee, American businessman Steve Forbes (founder of the magazine with his surname), publicist Nizan Guanaes and digital influencer Bianca Andrade, “Boca Rosa”.

