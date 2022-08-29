“Not yet…”; Abel Ferreira responds bluntly about the comparison between Flamengo and the European team

Flamengo and Palmeiras have played a leading role in Brazilian football in recent years, with direct clashes for titles, such as in the 2021 Copa Libertadores final, or even this season’s Campeonato Brasileiro, in which both teams are still in contention for the cup in the first few matches. positions.

In addition, Palmeiras and Flamengo are praised by the financial organization. After Alviverde’s 1-1 draw with Fluminense, when asked about the financial power that the São Paulo club and the Cariocas exercise in South America, Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira gave his opinion on comparisons with clubs with European teams.

Having Flamengo as Paris Saint-Germain and Alviverde with Real Madrid “of the Americas”, the Portuguese was succinct and preferred to leave it to fans and the press. “The rest is up to you. The game is a challenge for both. Both teams are likely to win. The rest, Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​are another world apart. The investments made… spend Flamengo, PSG, Corinthians, Palmeiras. That’s not synonymous with winning. PSG has been investing for years to beat ‘Libertadores’ there and so far they haven’t won“, he pointed out.

In Brazil, Flamengo counts on the offensive trio Gabigol, Pedro and Arrascaeta to leverage the first position in the Brazilian Championship and continue in the disputes for Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. This Sunday (28), Rubro-Negro faces Botafogo, in a classic valid for the 24th round of the Brasileirão. For the match, Dorival Júnior must opt ​​for ‘team B’, in order to save his holders for the first game of the Libertadores semifinal, next Wednesday (31).