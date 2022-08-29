Nubank launches platform for customers who were victims of a scam

In recent months, the scams involving the digital bank Nubank has been circulating more and more on social media. With that in mind, fintech created the SOS Nua channel that contains tips for users who ended up falling for scams or being victims of theft or robbery.

SOS Nu is an area within the Nubank blog, where the digital bank gathered some tips that may be useful for customers who have suffered cyber crime. The platform allows users to find step-by-step instructions on how to proceed in these cases, that is, it informs how to carry out a Incident Report and the process that the user must follow if values ​​have deviated.

“We want our customers to be able to protect themselves and have easy access to what they need to know in this difficult time. We always work to keep our customers safer, not only with our products and servicesbut also with informative content and educational.”, says Cristina Junqueira, co-founder and CEO of Nubank in Brazil.

Although the novelty aims to increase the customer safety, Nubank explains that SOS Nu does not replace its service channels. “It is just a guide with instructions on what to do depending on the type of situation you are going through – so our customers can already go the right way, speeding up the resolution of problems.”, informs the blog of the digital bank.

See some examples of scams reported on Nubank’s SOS platform

Some of the most common scams carried out in recent months occur when criminals go through Financial Institution, offering money to users. In these cases, scammers have taken advantage of commemorative dates, in this way, links are sent to victims requesting some personal data and financial and claiming that citizens will receive money.

In addition to scams involving digital banks, criminals also impersonate IRS. “These scams usually involve paying taxes that, in reality, do not exist. It is very common for scammers to also use the visual identity of the Federal Revenue and attract victims with the use of terms commonly associated with the institution, such as regularization of registration data or income tax, for example”, explains Nubank in its blog.

Because of this, it is important that citizens are always attentive when moving money online. The SOS Nu platform provides more information about the blows that are circulating in order to alert their users.

Learn how to protect yourself when falling into online scams

Because it is a cyber crime, when falling into a scam on the internet, it is important that consumers register the occurrence, that is, make an Occurrence Bulletin. This procedure is very simple and can be done online.

Users are advised to inform the relationship bank as soon as possible. In the case of Nubank, customers can get in touch via chat on applicationby telephone by calling 0800 608 6236 or by e-mail.

When contacting the victim must inform in detail what happened. It is also recommended to forward the Occurrence Bulletin to the email address [email protected]. More information on how to proceed in cases of more specific scams or frauds can be obtained on the platform SOS of Nubank.