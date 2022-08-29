Nuclear agency arrives this Monday at the Ukrainian plant at risk of radioactive accident; Moscow accuses Kiev of new attack | Ukraine and Russia

After months of trying to get a visit, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced this Monday (29) that he is on his way to the Ukrainian nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia, the largest plant in Europe and which is at high risk of a unprecedented radioactive accident.

“The day has come, the IAEA mission is on its way to Zaporizhzhia. We must protect the security of Ukraine and Europe’s largest power station,” Rafael Grossi, the agency’s director, wrote on Twitter. He announced that the team will arrive “later this week”.

Grossi requested a visit from the IAEA for several months to the plant and warned of the “real risk of a nuclear catastrophe” due to bombings at the plant. Moscow and Kiev accuse each other of attacking the plant, currently under Russian control.

Last week, during negotiations following appeals from the international community, the governments of the two countries agreed to the inspection of the nuclear agency.

Also on Monday (29), the Kremlin accused Ukraine of attempting a new attack on the plant and said it had shot down a Ukrainian Air Forces drone that was attempting a new bombing.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, where six of the 15 Ukrainian nuclear reactors are located, was taken in March by Russian troopsshortly after the invasion began on February 24, and is close to the battlefront in the south of the country.

Ukrainian operator Energoatom warned on Saturday (27) of the risk of radioactive leakage and fires as a result of the attacks.

The UN called for an end to all military activities in the area near the plant.

Ukraine initially feared that an IAEA visit would legitimize the Russian occupation of the plant, but has come to support the mission idea.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky went on to advocate sending a UN agency team as soon as possible.

Between Thursday and Friday, the plant and its reactors of 1,000 megawatts each were “completely disconnected” from the national power grid due to damage to power lines, Kiev said. They were later reconnected and restarted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted that the team of inspectors travel to Zaporizhzhia via Ukraine, without passing through Russia, the French presidency said on Aug. 20, after a telephone conversation with French head of state Emmanuel Macron.

The G7, a group of the most industrialized countries in the world, asked that IAEA inspectors have free access to the Zaporizhzhia plant.