On Anti-Smoking Day, campaign warns of the evils of electronic cigarettes

Responsible for leading to death 443 Brazilians Every day, smoking is a public health problem in Brazil: according to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), annually preventable deaths attributed to the habit reach more than 160 thousand people.

Celebrated on August 29, the National Day Against Tobacco, this Monday, it reinforces awareness actions on the risks of the habit and the mobilization for the fight against addiction, which has become popular among young people.

The Ministry of Health estimates that cigarette consumption has decreased in the last 15 years, but there are still a large number of smokers in the country — and the recent popularization of the electronic cigarette puts at risk the good results of the National Program to Combat Tobacco.

Among other diseases, there are 37,000 deaths from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)33 thousand per heart diseases24 thousand to lung cancer18 thousand to passive smoking12 thousand to pneumonia and 10 thousand to Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA).

In about 85% of diagnoses, lung cancer is associated with the consumption of tobacco derivatives, with cigarettes being the most important risk factor for the development of this and other diseases, such as cancer of the oral cavity, larynx, pharynx and esophagus.

The doctor and professor of Medicine at Faculdade Pitágoras, Thais Carvalho de Sousa, warns that smoking is also harmful to the health of those exposed to smoke. “The so-called passive smokers can also develop cancer due to constant contact with tobacco smoke. Inhaling is as dangerous as smoking.

Thais advises those responsible to pay attention to adolescents, because according to the 2019 National School Health Survey, exposure to tobacco occurs early. “O hookah and electronic cigarette use became a wave among the youngest and this habit equally affects the lungs”, he warns.

The belief that the vaporizers (or “vapes”) are less harmful than conventional cigarettes is one of the factors that make the use of these devices spread among young people and people who see in the products a possibility of eliminating tobacco dependence.

However, it is already known that the so-called e-cigarettes cause various harm to users and people passively exposed to them, as well as those printed on traditional cigarette packaging.

One of the main causes of these problems is steam, which, because it is very hot and reaches the lung mixed with the essences and oils used in the device, can cause lung injuries and inflammation.

It is also worth noting that the commercialization, import and advertising of all types of electronic smoking devices are prohibited by decision of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) since 2009.

MPCE launches campaign against electronic cigarettes

“Don’t trade one addiction for another” is the theme of the campaign launched by Public Ministry of Ceará (MPCE) this Monday, 29, to raise awareness of the worrying growth in the use of electronic cigarettes and warn about the damage to health caused by the consumption of these devices.

In allusion to the National Day to Combat Tobacco, the MPCE promotes the event “Electronic Cigarettes: Do not change one addiction for another”, which takes place in a hybrid format, at the headquarters of the Attorney General’s Office (Av. Gen. Afonso Albuquerque Lima, 130 – Cambeba), broadcast on YouTube by MPCE.

Check the schedule

2pm – Opening table

14:30 – Presentation of the Campaign: Neither one nor the other

2:50 pm – Signing of the Cooperation Agreement (MPCE and Abrasel)

3pm – Lectures:

Chairperson: Ana Karine Serra Leopércio

Panel 1: E-cigarettes: What are the types and health hazards? – Dr. Maria da Penha Uchoa Sales (Coordinator of the Tobacco Control Program at Hospital de Messejana – CE)

Panel 2: Myths and truths about e-cigarettes – Dr. Nayana Holanda de Oliveira (Psychiatrist – Professor Frota Pinto Mental Health Hospital)

Panel 3: New products, old problems and the role of civil societyl – Dr. Adriana Carvalho (Legal Director of ACT Health Promotion)

16:00 – Debate with the participation of the table and the public

16:30 – Closing

Streaming: https://www.youtube.com/MinisterioPublicoCE

Beneficial changes in the body

In order to inform and collaborate with the health of the population, specialist Thais Carvalho lists changes that are beneficial for quitting smoking:

In 20 minutes, heart rate and blood pressure drop.

From 2 to 12 weeks blood circulation improves and lung function increases.

From 1 to 9 months, coughing and shortness of breath decrease.

In 1 year the risk of coronary heart disease is about half that of a smoker.

In 5 years, the risk of stroke is reduced to that of a non-smoker.

At 15 years, the risk of coronary heart disease is that of a non-smoker.

