One of the Dutch soldiers shot in US shooting ends up dead

uOne of the three Dutch soldiers who were shot in the aftermath of a shooting that took place on Saturday in Indianapolis, in the United States, did not survive his injuries and even died, Reuters is reporting, citing the Ministry of Defense of the countries bass.

The soldier “died tonight of his injuries. He was surrounded by family and colleagues,” the ministry said in a statement quoted by the Associated Press. His identity has not yet been revealed.

The other two soldiers, according to the same source, are stable, although they are still in hospital. No further details were given about the incident.

As previously reported by the Associated Press, the incident took place around 3:30 am (8:30 am in mainland Portugal) on Saturday, in the city’s nightlife area.

The three soldiers involved, with gunshot wounds, were later taken to hospital units, where they received the necessary medical care.

As initially explained by the aforementioned Ministry, the three soldiers were part of the Dutch Command Corps and were in the United States to participate in training exercises. The incident will have taken place, according to the same guardianship, during his time off.

The local authorities, who continue to investigate what happened, believe that a disagreement between the victims and other individuals is at the root of this occurrence.

So far, no arrests have been made, according to the Associated Press.

