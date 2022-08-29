One of the mugs is empty and only an attentive person will be able to notice it.

Do you consider yourself a person with a keen perception? If the answer is “yes”, we can put that to the test with today’s quiz. Many don’t realize it, but sometimes the secret to any visual challenge is in the details and things that everyone would normally overlook. That’s what makes you a winner in games and in life.

Let’s take a chance and say that you’ve seen many mugs in this life. Especially in the last few days, since the cold really took over several Brazilian states. Therefore, it is very likely that you had one of them on hand to have tea, coffee or even a creamy hot chocolate to give that heated.

That means that, at least in real life, you can tell perfectly when a mug is full and when it’s empty, right? Can you also do this in this game that has passed many people behind? Well, the idea of ​​the test is the same, to be very simple and easy. In short, there are several illustrated mugs, but only one of them is empty.

This image was created by Hungarian artist Gergely Dudas, who is also known as Rudolf. He is very famous for drawing pictures of the type where people need to find little things hidden in his works. This, for example, was one of the most viral in recent times.

It is also possible to say that only those with a truly sharp eye will be able to find what is out of the norm. O great challenge there is that there are mugs and liquids of different colors. This makes us often look at one of them and think it’s empty, but it’s actually just the color of the drink.

Just don’t forget that the bottom of the mug is always the same color as the rest, so if the bottom is different from the other parts, it’s just a different color liquid. With this tip in mind, we are also going to make life easier for those who are going to take the test, as there will not be a time limit to point out your solution.

Therefore, you can “crawl your head” as long as you want before reading the answer that we will leave below.

Tired of looking and analyzing them to find nothing? We will tell you the secret of the image. Maybe I missed a little more attention on the lower left side of the illustration, huh? If you notice, one of the red mugs in that area is empty. She is red all over, showing that there is no drink of any kind in there.