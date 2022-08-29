Opponents and journalists come out in defense of Vera Magalhães

Journalists and politicians opposed to the Bolsonaro government posted messages in social media in support of journalist Vera Magalhães after the criticism of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during a debate promoted by TV Girl Scouts this Sunday (28.Aug.2022).

The Chief Executive stated that Vera is a “Shame on Journalism” right after she questioned candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) about vaccination in Brazil and claimed that Bolsonaro spread misinformation about vaccines during the covid-19 pandemic.

The question was directed to Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Bolsonaro was chosen to comment.

“I wanted to know about you [Ciro] To what extent do you think that the misinformation about vaccines, spread even by the President of the Republic, may have contributed, in addition to aggravating the covid-19 pandemic and causing deaths that could have been avoided, also to discredit the population as to the effectiveness of the vaccines? vaccines in general and what is your proposal to recover the National Immunization Plan, which was once national pride and a reference for the world?”, said the journalist.

After Ciro’s response, Bolsonaro made his comment:

“Vera, I couldn’t expect anything else from you. I think you sleep thinking about me. You have some crush on me. You cannot take sides in a debate like this. Make lying accusations about me. You are a disgrace to Brazilian journalism”, said the president.

Below are the main posts in support of the journalist and against the president’s speech:

1st PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

This Sunday’s debate is the 1st held with candidates for the presidency of the Republic. The program is carried out jointly by the broadcasters band and TV Culturathe news portal UOL and the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

The debate is mediated by journalists Eduardo Oinegue, Adriana Araújo, Leão Serva and Fabíola Cidral (UOL). The program also features questions from journalists from band and the vehicles that form the pool of the debate.

The 3 best-placed candidates in the polls and candidates from parties with representatives in the Chamber of Deputies were invited to participate: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Luiz Felipe D’Ávila (New) and Soraya Thronicke (UB).

The order of presidential candidates in the studio, defined by lottery, will be: Luiz Felipe D’Ávilla, Lula, Simone Tebet, Jair Bolsonaro, Soraya Thronicke and Ciro Gomest.

DEBATE ORGANIZATION AND RULES

In the 1st block of the debate, each candidate has 1 minute to answer the question chosen by journalists from the communication vehicles that make up the pool. After the 1st round, 3 different questions are asked and 2 candidates answer the same question. The order of the answers is the same as the order of the presidential candidates in the studio.

Then, the 1st round of questions is asked among the candidates. At this stage, the order defined was: Jair Bolsonaro, Ciro Gomes, Luiz Felipe D’Ávilla, Soraya Thronicke, Lula and Simone Tebet.

In this section of the debate, journalists from pool of broadcasters ask candidates questions. Journalists choose who answers the question and who can comment on the answer. All candidates participate in this round.

The 3rd block of the debate is marked by a new round of clashes between the candidates. In this round, it follows the following order: Simone Tebet, Soraya Thronicke, Ciro Gomes, Jair Bolsonaro, Lula and Luiz Felipe D’Ávila.

After the confrontation between the candidates, a new round of questions from journalists is held. Again 3 different questions are asked, with 2 candidates answering the same question.

POWERDATA

According to the latest survey PowerDate, released on August 17, Lula has 44% of voting intentions in the 1st round. Bolsonaro registered 37%.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) appears next with 6%. Technically ties with Simone Tebet (MDB), who scores 4%, considering a margin of error of 2 percentage points. Soraya and Felipe D’Ávila did not score in the survey.

The survey was carried out by PowerDate, a company of the Poder360 Jornalismo group, with its own resources. Data were collected from August 14 to 16, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 331 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-02548/2022.