Out-of-home food rose less than supermarket food amid skyrocketing inflation

Eating at home is so expensive that even going to restaurants is relatively cheap. According to data from Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE)a inflation of food at home rose 11.8% in the year to July, while out-of-home increased 4.6% – a distance of 7.2 percentage points. The difference is just no greater than that recorded in 2020, when the social distancing imposed by the Covid-19 emptied restaurants and inflation to eat at home rose 18.15% and, in bars and restaurants, 4.78%.

Considering since the beginning of the pandemic, the accumulated inflation of food at home reaches 43%. Outside the home is at 17.4%. The difference occurs because commercial establishments are not able to pass on the increase in costs, says the executive president of Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel), Paulo Solmucci.

“With the contracted income, it is difficult to pass on prices. People are tight-lipped. We have been rising less than half the rate of inflation at home,” she says.

According to research by the entity, 46% of establishments increased their prices below the inflation rate in July, while 25% were not even able to readjust. Another 27% followed inflation and 3% raised prices beyond the index.

In the case of the restaurant Wooden spoon, in the north of São Paulo, the price of a kilo of food before the pandemic was R$ 59.90. Today, it is at R$ 62.90, which means an increase of 5% in a period when the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) rose 17.4% and food in general, 35%.

Silva, manager of a restaurant in the north of São Paulo

The restaurant manager, Leonardo André Teodoro Silva, states that it is not possible to follow the variations in product prices. “In wholesale, the price of pineapple today is R$4.99, but tomorrow it is R$6.99. It always increases. If we go up like that, we’re going to break.”

Use of reserves to maintain the operation

Marcos Moretti, owner of Colher de Pau, says he only managed to survive the pandemic because he had a reservation he had saved to renovate the restaurant. The money, however, was all used for the establishment not to close its doors.

Also according to Moretti, the restaurant has not been able to make a profit. Since March, at least, it has closed at zero to zero. The intention, however, is to try a 3.2% readjustment in September. “I still need to see what happens when it increases.”

Abrasel’s president says that, as with Colher de Pau, restaurants have been trying to reverse the trend in recent months. Since May, the transfer made by establishments has exceeded the IPCA, although not enough to recover what was lost since the beginning of the year.

“We are excited about the second half, because inflation is slowing down and that frees up money for the middle class. Another point is the Brazil aidwhich also favors consumption”, says Solmucci.

Also according to the executive, the restaurants that have suffered the most are those frequented by middle class consumers. Those who serve the most needy population have already felt the favorable effects of the release of the R$ 600 Aid, he explains.

The Economist Marcio Milangives Consulting Trends, also states that the divergence of inflation at home and away from home should decrease in the coming months. According to Milan, food at home is usually more sensitive to commodity prices and freight, for example, since the transfer is usually direct.

So, while the rise in the price of food at home should slow down, that of restaurants could gain traction. “There should be an increase in demand for this service, even because of Auxílio Brasil”, he says, referring to the government benefits program, which established a monthly amount of R$ 600 until December.