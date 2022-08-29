Owner of the greatest heritage, d’Avila presents himself as a ‘citizen like you’ – Politica

Luiz Felipe D’Avila informed the Electoral Court that he has R$ 24.6 million in assets (photo: TV Band/Play) The businessman and candidate for the Plateau Felipe D’Avilla started the debate on Tv Band, this Sunday (28/8), saying that a “citizen like any other”. He owns the greatest heritage among the candidates.

Asked about the country’s economy, the candidate stated that Brazil is stagnant.

“The Brazilian economy has been stagnant for over 20 years, and Brazil is not growing. I need to cut money from the public machine, there’s a lot of money coming out,” said D’Avilla.

After answering, the businessman wanted to introduce himself. “I am Felipe, a citizen like you, who lives by working. Who doesn’t live off politics or government. We are tired of this expensive and inefficient state, which disrupts the lives of everyone who works,” he said. “Public service is in terrible quality and for that we need to stop voting for the least worst”, he said.

The Novo candidate also praised the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), for him, the Minas Gerais chief executive “understands public management”.

Luiz Felipe d’Avila informed the Electoral Court that he has R$ 24.6 million in assets.

In his statement, d’Avila informs that he owns two houses, which total R$ 3.1 million, in addition to holdings in companies that reach R$ 20 million and R$ 238,000 in fixed income investments.