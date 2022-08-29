Ozzy Osbourne admits he’s returning to England to die at home

Recently, Ozzy Osbourne and his wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, announced that they would return to live in England after 40 years in the United States. The couple will live in the family’s Buckinghamshire mansion.

In an interview with the Observer, the Madman confessed that the option has greater significance.

“I don’t want to die in the United States and be buried at Forest Lawn (Hollywood cemetery where many deceased stars lie). I’m English. I want to go home. Although if my wife decided to move to Timbuktu, I would go with her. But no, it’s time to return.”

In turn, Sharon also stressed that she did not feel more comfortable in the country that welcomed them in the 1980s.

“The United States has changed dramatically. It is no longer where we went. There is nothing united. It is a very strange place to live today.”

Ozzy agrees.

“I’m tired of seeing people being killed every day there. God knows how many were murdered in school bombings. There was also that mass shooting during a show in Las Vegas (occurred in 2017, during a concert by country singer Jason Aldean, with 59 dead and more than 500 injured). It’s crazy.”

Ozzy Osbourne currently

Now 73 years old, Ozzy Osbourne has Parkinson’s disease. The Buckinghamshire house is being retrofitted to provide greater convenience. A team of nurses will take turns 24 hours a day, living in an annex.

Parkinson’s diagnosis was revealed in January 2020 during an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America”. He has been carrying out some experimental treatments in Switzerland to contain the damage. In principle, “No More Tours 2”, his second farewell tour, is expected to take place in 2023.

“Patient Number 9”, the singer’s new album, comes out on September 9. Appearances from the likes of Jeff Beck, Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Mike McCready (Pearl Jam), Josh Homme (Queens of the Stone Age), Robert Trujillo (Metallica) and the late Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) were confirmed. As with the previous one, “Ordinary Man”, the fixed band has guitarist/producer Andrew Watt, bassist Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses) and drummer Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers).

Click to follow IgorMiranda.com.br on: Instagram | twitter | Facebook | YouTube.