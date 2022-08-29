‘Pantanal’ actor speaks for the 1st time after accident and regrets the death of his friend – 08/28/2022

The child actor Gustavo Corasini, 12, who played Tadeu in the first phase of “Pantanal” (TV Globo), spoke for the first time since the accident he suffered last week.

He was hit by a car in São Paulo and had to undergo surgery. The young man was in the company of a friend, Eduardo, who did not survive his injuries.

“I considered him like a brother. I liked him a lot. He was a great friend, a great son who was always helping his mother. He will be missed, but I know he is in a better place,” said the boy in a video released by “Fantástico “.

According to Gustavo’s family, the expectation is that he will be discharged tomorrow.

Firefighters came to attend to a bricklayer who was injured on the street, which was blocked in the other direction by a car. The mother of the owner of the car went to maneuver the car and ended up running over the boys.

The daughter says that the mother knew the vehicle, which had an automatic transmission. Eduardo and Gustavo were sitting on the edge of the sidewalk and didn’t notice the car coming down.

“His eye was already closed, he was pale. I said: ‘My son is not alive’. But I screamed for God to give him a chance. And if he leaves, he was so happy, so happy. He wanted to help me, to be someone in life”, told Eduardo’s mother to the program.

The accident

The young man was with friends, putting up decorative flags for the World Cup on the street where he lives, when he and another boy were run over. The boy who accompanied Gustavo, Eduardo, did not survive his injuries. Gustavo, on the other hand, needed surgeries due to fractures in his arm, leg and pelvis.

“I ask everyone for prayers. Unfortunately, his best friend couldn’t resist and went to live with God. We are very sad and destroyed, a nightmare. Eduardo, rest in peace, my beautiful! Watch over us! The boy who died is called Eduardo and his family needs help for the funeral. Any amount helps with funeral expenses. Márcia, Eduardo’s mother, is a day laborer and he took care of the brothers for her to work”, explained Gustavo’s mother, in a post made on the actor’s social networks.

Gustavo gained prominence as Tadeu in “Pantanal”, but has also acted in the series “Carcereiros” (TV Globo), “3%” and “O Eslhado” (both on Netflix), and in the soap opera “Genesis” (Record TV).