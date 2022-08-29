Paraná rivals in the D Series gain access to the 2023 Series C

São Bernardo celebrates classification for Série C in 2023. Photo: Gabriel Goto/SBFC

Two opponents of Paraná Clube in the 2022 edition of the Brazilian Serie D They are in C series next season’s national. São Bernardo-SPtricolor rival in the first phase, and Pouso Alegre-MGa paranista tormentor in the round of 16, reached the semifinals of the tournament.

After winning 3-0 in Tocantins in the first leg, ABC’s Tigre won the Tocantinópolis again, this time 2-0, in the First of May Stadium, in Greater São Paulo. With 5-0 on aggregate, São Bernardo is in the semifinals and secured access to the 2023 Third Division.

The team from São Paulo took first place in the Group 7, with 27 points, four more than Paraná, which was in second place. In the two clashes between the two teams, two draws (0 to 0 in Curitiba, 1 to 1 in ABC paulista). Tricolor, by the way, was the first team to pierce the best defense of Series D in this edition.

Subsequently, ABC’s Tigre eliminated the azurizfrom Pato Branco, and the Bahia de Feira-BA, already in the round of 16. In the quarterfinals, the triumphs over Tocantinópolis ensured, so far, the best campaign among all the teams still alive in the National Fourth Division.

That could change this Sunday (28), if the Amazonas-AM beat the Portuguese-RJ – this other rival of Paraná in Group 7. In the first leg, in Rio de Janeiro, a 1-1 tie between the two clubs. This game is worth the classification and first place overall, in the case of the Amazonians.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

That will define the command in the semis and final. – São Bernardo will make the return home.

– If Amazonas passes, he decides to return home against Pouso… If it’s Portuguesa, go to RJ and back to MG.

– America and Caxias will make the trip home and return abroad. pic.twitter.com/66FXyEFQSc — 𝑪𝒂𝒎𝒑. 𝑩𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒍𝒆𝒊𝒓𝒐 𝑺𝒆́𝒓𝒊𝒆 𝑫 🇧🇷 (@BrasilSerieD) August 27, 2022

classified executioner

In the other match on Saturday, the Pouso Alegre-MGresponsible for the elimination of the Série D (and also of the Brazil’s Cup this year), hit the ASA-AL by 1 to 0, after having won the first game away from home by 2 to 0, and assured their access. The feat is considerable, since the club had been without professional football for five years, and has now climbed the national division, in addition to joining the elite of Minas Gerais football.

Paulo Roberto Santos, coach of Pouso Alegre in Serie D, now has 14 career accesses. Look at the list of the previous 13. pic.twitter.com/9Ecu0yfAxJ — Last Division (@ultimadivisao) August 28, 2022

The fourth and final spot in the semifinals – and for next year’s Série C – will be decided between Caxias-RS and America-RN. In the first match, in Serra Gaúcha, the hosts won by 1 to 0. This Sunday, the duel will be in Natal and, whoever passes this draw will automatically face the best team in the general (São Bernardo or Amazonas).

Pousão is waiting for São Bernardo or Portuguesa-RJ.