Pat and Moa deliver secret formula to Jonathan and Martha in Guy and Courage | come around

It’s not that the former security guard made a copy of the secret formula and wants to give it to Martha (Claudia Di Moura) and Jonathan (Guilherme Weber) to satisfy Clarice’s (Taís Araujo) wish!
“You were fighting, not knowing who to give it to. I wanted to guarantee a copy”, he tells Pat (Paolla Oliveira) and Moa (Marcelo Serrado), after the folder was handed over to the criminals of the war industry for Rebeca’s rescue ( Mariana Santos).
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Ítalo (Paulo Lessa) made a copy of the secret formula — Photo: TV Globo
Remember the scene of Rebecca’s rescue
Moa, Pat, Ítalo and Danilo take the formula to the kidnappers
Stay tuned for the summary of the week!
Summary of ‘Cara e Courage’: Chapters from August 29 to September 03
The ex-security guard says the stuntmen need to finish the mission by delivering the formula to the right people. And they stick to the deal.
“Here’s the formula your daughter Clarice worked so hard to get: it’s yours,” says Pat, leaving the material with Martha and Jonathan.
The Gusmão matriarch questions why it took them so long to return the folder.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Martha (Claudia Di Moura) questions why the stuntmen took so long to deliver the formula — Photo: TV Globo
“A lot of dangerous people were after that too, Martha,” Jonathan ponders, making her worried.
The scenes will air in this Monday’s chapter, 29/8, of Cara e Coragem.
29 Aug
Monday
Rebeca and Moa are released, and the stuntman reveals Danilo’s set-up. Rico and Lou talk about what happened between them. Ítalo warns that he made a copy of the formula and decides to give it to Jonathan and Martha. Regina and Leonardo get married. Moa asks to sleep with Pat. Italo and Anita have fun together. Andrea tells Bob that she doesn’t want to get involved in a relationship. Martha invites Dagmar to live in the family mansion. Regina and Leonardo discover that the buyers got the formula. Jessica tells Duarte to tell Andréa the truth. Pat and Moa deliver the formula to Martha and Jonathan. Luana remembers a conversation Clarice had with her.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!