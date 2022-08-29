Patrícia Poeta appears stunning in photos alongside Gimenez

Patrícia Poeta and Luciana Gimenez shone at the gala

Patricia Poet and Luciana Gimenez were some of the celebrities who attended the Rosewood hotel, in São Paulo, to honor the first edition of the Baile do BB, promoted by public relations officer Beto Pacheco.

In addition to the beautiful Globo presenter, names such as Cleo, Juliana Paes, Bruna Marquezine, Ana Hickmann, Marina Ruy Barbosa, Camila Queiroz and many others. For Quem magazine, Beto commented on the event’s initiative, which was to donate part of the profits to Casa Santa Teresinha, an institution responsible for caring for children and adolescents with genodermatoses.

“It is important for the city of São Paulo to restart events with this purpose. It is special to be able to unite the public that consumes the luxury market, a universe that I have always worked in my life, with solidarity actions and fundraising for such important causes as this”, said Beto.

Patrícia Poeta stood out among the beauties, after all, at age 45, she showed off exuberantly in a luxurious black dress. For sure, she and Luciana Gimenez were a highlight at the event. They even posed together and caught attention with their beauty.

PHOTOS OF PATRICIA

On Instagram, Patrícia Poeta posted a selection of photos showing her look at the gala.

LUCIANA PHOTOS

Luciana Gimenez, in addition to being dazzling, was still sporting jewelry valued at 500 thousand reais. According to Quem magazine, the presenter of RedeTV! was wearing a ring with a white and yellow diamond worth R$89,000, in addition to another that costs R$67,000. She even had a white diamond earcuff worth BRL 182,000, and a white and yellow diamond necklace worth BRL 198,000.