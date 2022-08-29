Paula Fernandes flips car in SP: ‘All I know is that I’m alive and that yesterday I was reborn’ | Countryside Circuit

Paula Fernandes flipped her car on the Castello Branco highway on Saturday night (27), when she was driving to São Paulo with her boyfriend, businessman Rony Cecconello. She published this Sunday afternoon (28) a photo of the overturned car and wrote: “I only know that I am alive and that yesterday I was reborn”.

She says she was driving home from the countryside when a runaway car slammed into the back of her vehicle. She lost control of the steering from the force of the crash and her car flipped a few times and dragged on the asphalt to a stop.

Paula says she is “in shock” and has had trouble sleeping, but is physically fine.

“We’re fine, scared, but fine. I hurt my arm a little, but Ron only had a few scratches,” she says.

This Sunday the singer turns 38 years old. “Today is my birthday and God gave me the opportunity to stay alive! It’s a fresh start…”she wrote.

“Day 27/08/2022, the day I was reborn to a happier, fuller, lighter and full of gratitude life. I want to be more with the ones I love and make my next days the best of my life”, he said. Paula Fernandes.

See the full text below:

“I still don’t know how I’m doing…

I just know that I’m alive and I know that yesterday I was reborn…

This shocking image represents the hardest day of my life, when I thought it would be the end of us.

Rony and I were returning from the countryside to São Paulo, on the Castelo Branco highway. I was driving when a runaway car hit us in the back. I lost control of the steering with the force of the crash, our car flipped a few times and dragged on the asphalt until it stopped. A lot went through my head in those seconds of horror, and when it finally stopped, I just wanted to know how Ron was… And he was fine!🙌🏻

I have many things to say in this message. I’m still in shock, the scene repeats itself like a movie, I feel tachycardia and fear when I remember. It was very difficult to sleep tonight. But the most important thing of all at this time is that we are reborn. We are grateful that we survived this accident.

What saved us? God, the car that ended up on the outside, but protected us like a safe, avoiding the worst, and the seat belt, which can save many people’s lives as it saved ours.

We’re fine, scared, but fine.

I hurt my arm a little, but Ron only had a few scratches.

Today is my birthday and God gave me the opportunity to stay alive!

And on this day of so many mixed feelings and emotions, I just want to thank you.

Thank you, God, for giving us this chance to stay a little longer here on Earth. We don’t know what could have happened.

I know my time will come and I was able to experience this very clearly yesterday. But, faced with the gift of being alive and being able to write this message, I want to start over, reflect more on all this and move on.

Day 08/27/2022, the day I was reborn to a happier, fuller, lighter and full of gratitude life. I want to be with the ones I love more and make my next few days the best of my life.

We are finite… We have to enjoy our time here.

Thank you for all the messages of affection and affection for my birthday. And now that I’ve been reborn, we have so much more to celebrate.”

