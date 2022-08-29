Paula Fernandes flips car on SP highway: ‘Renasci’







Paula Fernandes car flipped a few times on Castello Branco Highway Photo: Playback/Instagram

The singer Paula Fernandes flipped the car on Rodovia Castello Branco, on Saturday night, 27, while heading to São Paulo. According to the report published on social media this Sunday, 28, she was with her boyfriend, businessman Rony Cecconello, and stated that she thought “it would be the end”, but was “reborn” after the accident.

The countrywoman says she was driving, returning from the countryside, when a runaway car hit the back of her car. At that moment, she lost control of the steering, due to the force of the crash, and her vehicle flipped a few times, dragging on the asphalt until it stopped.





Photo: Universal Music / The Music Journal

“A lot went through my head in those seconds of horror, and when it finally stopped, I just wanted to know how Ron was… And he was fine,” he said in the publication.

Paula even said she hurt her arm, and Ron only had a few scratches. “What saved us? God. The car that ended up on the outside, but protected us like a safe, avoiding the worst, and the seat belt, which can save many people’s lives as it saved ours ”, he reveals.

According to the singer, she is in shock with the accident, feels tachycardia and fear when she remembers the scene, “which is repeated like a movie”.

This Sunday, Paula Fernandes turns 38, and says that she received the new opportunity to live as a gift. “God gave me the opportunity to stay alive as a gift! It’s a fresh start. And on this day of so many mixed feelings and emotions, I just want to say thank you,” she wrote.