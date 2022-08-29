Paulo Guedes wants to zero the IPI

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, revealed on Friday 26, during a lecture promoted by the Middle Class Association (Aclame) in Porto Alegre (RS), that the federal government intends to eliminate the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI). The objective is to reduce and simplify taxes in order to improve the business environment.

“The IPI is a mass deindustrialization tax”, observed the minister. “We have to zero the IPI. If we can reduce it by 35%, it’s a good start. What will happen up front? Plus 35%. Only 30% is missing.”

Guedes again highlighted that the Brazilian economy is against the rest of the world and projected a growth between 2% and 2.5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). “Next year, we will grow more,” he said.

The minister criticized the errors of forecasts by analysts about the recovery of the Brazilian economy. He projected a reduction in the unemployment rate to approximately 8% by the end of this year. “The lowest rate since the beginning of the century,” he pointed out. “Brazil continues to surprise naysayers.”

Guedes highlighted the government’s fiscal responsibility in recent years. “It took a year and a half to do it,” he said. “We did what takes ten, 15 years to do. It takes ten years to reduce a deficit from 10% of GDP to zero. We reduced by 15 months. Because? Because we had the courage to do that.”

