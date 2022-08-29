Paulo Gustavo’s babies pose with the same clothes: “cute”

The children of actor Paulo Gustavo appeared in a charming click together

The comedian’s two sons Paulo Gustavo melted the fans as they posed side by side in a photo beyond cute! The actor was married to the dermatologist Thales Bretas. Together the couple realized the great dream of fatherhood. To have the children, they resorted to the process of in vitro fertilization (IVF). They even chose to use two surrogate bellies each with the genetic material of one of them. The egg donor was the same woman.

Thus, the children were born very similar and are often mistaken for twins. The little ones were born in very close dates and have a few days of age difference. They are currently three years old. Romeu and Gael’s birthdays were celebrated by Dad Thales with a lot of party this August.

Each one won a cupcake to sing happy birthday and blow out the candles on their respective special days. Already between one date and another, they celebrated together the arrival of another year of life. The theme chosen for the celebration was the prehistoric era and the party that brought together family and friends was full of dinosaurs. Animals are on the list of the most loved by little boys!

Since the early departure of Paulo Gustavo, who left his children at just 42 years old, Thales is primarily responsible for the heirs. The late artist’s widower still has the help of the actor’s family, especially Dona Dea Luciamother of PG, and the proud and drooling grandmother of the duo – Romeu and Gael.

The kids are the darlings of the family and, of course, the fans. Whenever they appear on social media, they get praise from followers. Recently, Thales Bretas showed the little ones ready for a nap! The brothers pose sitting on a wooden bed holding their bottles. To complete the cute scene, they even wear matching pajamas. The blue set with white details is personalized with the baby’s name.

It didn’t take long for the sons of Thales and Paulo Gustavo win hearts in web. “What beautiful boys. Health and happiness”, wished an internet user. Another noticed: “The sweet face of the two beautiful ones!”. One agreed: “Too beautiful, my God!”. And yet another said, “These boys are so cute.”

