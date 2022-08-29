Payment of 2 benefits for young people is released: what are they?

To help with the cultural and educational development of young people, the federal government has granted two benefits to assist them. Check out!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How to increase the card limit with the C6 Bank credit CD?

The federal government offers several programs for people who find themselves in extreme poverty and poverty. Most of them are for families or people who are over 18 years old. However, there are benefits aimed at young people, serving children and adolescents.

According to the survey “Scenario da Infância e Adolescence no Brasil 2021”, made available by Fundação Abrinq, currently around 45% of Brazilians aged between 0 and 14 are low-income.

The study showed that, in terms of age, 9.7 million children and adolescents live in poverty and 9.1 million live in extreme poverty.

Two benefits offered to young people

Young people who are in a situation of vulnerability are harmed both in cultural development and in education. Therefore, the federal government granted two benefits that allow children and adolescents to guarantee their social rights, check out what they are.

Youth ID

The Youth Identity is a benefit focused on guaranteeing access for teenagers and adults up to 29 years old to cultural, artistic and sporting events. It guarantees half-price tickets for cinemas, plays and games.

ID Jovem also offers two totally free spaces and tickets with a 50% discount on interstate transport trips, namely:

vehicles;

vessels;

Railway trains.

The benefit does not only cover students. According to the rules, to have the document you must meet the following requirements:

Be between 15 and 29 years old;

Have a monthly family income of up to two minimum wages;

have registration active in CadÚnico, with up-to-date data.

To apply for the Youth ID, follow the steps below:

Enter the ID Jovem portal; Click in “Issue Youth ID“; Inform your data; With the document number, go to the “Validate Youth ID“; Enter the code found in your wallet and click “Validate”.

The document is valid for 180 days. But don’t worry, you can generate a new one when that period passes.

What happens to the 40% fine in the labor agreement?

Continuing Payment Benefit (BPC)

The BPC is an aid distributed by the INSS (National Social Security Institute) for people with disabilities (PcD) and the elderly who are 65 years of age or older. The transfer is worth one minimum wage, and children and adolescents with PwD are also covered.

The program does not have an age criterion for PwDs. Minors who are entitled to deposits made monthly. To receive it is necessary:

Be Brazilian (born or naturalized) or have Portuguese nationality, as long as you live in Brazil;

Be part of a family with a monthly income of up to a quarter of the current minimum wage ( BRL 303 ) per person;

) per person; Have a permanent impediment or with effects for at least two years in the mental, intellectual, physical or sensorial aspect or that does not allow them to participate, in equal conditions, in society.

The request can also be made digitally, through the Meu INSS portal. Upon requesting, the citizen will undergo a medical examination to confirm their condition.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the Youtube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Oleksii Didok / shutterstock.com