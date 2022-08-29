PDT alleges Bolsonaro’s ‘showmício’ in Barretos and triggers the TSE

The party alleges that the candidate for reelection used the apparatus of the Festa do Peão de Boiadeiro to promote an act prohibited by electoral legislation

Joel Silva/Estadão Content

President Jair Bolsonaro, during the 65th Festa do Peão de Boiadeiro



O PDT triggered the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) against Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The allegation is that the candidate for reelection promoted a “showmicide” last Friday, 26, when participating in the Feast of the Boiadeiro Pawnin Barretos, in the interior of Sao Paulo. The party stated that the president’s participation did not take place in neutral tones and that he used the event’s apparatus to promote the act of “showmicide”, which is prohibited by electoral legislation. In this representation, the acronym says that Bolsonaro made a speech with a clear electoral bias, in which he presented central points of the reelection campaign. The PDT also transcribed the candidate’s speech and said that it is noticeable that the president’s participation in the festivities was distorted. The document also reports that “not satisfied with evaluating the diverse list of electoral irregularities, Mr. Jair Messias Bolsonaro even descended from the stage, structured with campaign apparatus, to take two rides on horseback in the arena and animate the audience”. The PDT calls for the president to be barred from participating in events like this again and also to be fined. In addition, the party asks that YouTube be determined to remove from the air three videos that show Bolsonaro’s participation in Barretos.

*With information from reporter Nanny Cox