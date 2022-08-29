‘Peaceful use of force’, says businessman about video in which he appears attacking student at gym in SP | Fantastic

Fantastic made three contacts with Thiago by phone. In the calls, he talked about the aggression against the student Helena.

Thiago: The video with Helena, which is something where you see a guy like me making a measured use of force. There is no slap, there is no injury. The woman was not injured. They put a picture of a wad of hair, a pantomime. A wad of hair. Clearly the push generated nothing. What happened there was a restraint and a certain response. And I would absolutely do it all over again.

Thiago also stated that he did not refuse to use a condom in a sexual relationship.

news reporter: Do you confirm this?

Thiago: Look, absolute lie. I hate any kind of violence against women, real disgust.

And he said he didn’t record.

Thiago: Filmed I have nothing, there has never been this. This story of filming relationship to person needs to prove to me.

news reporter: The lady said you have cameras all over the room.

Thiago: Do you want to come here to my house? It has no camera.

News reporter: You’re going to show your face in the report, aren’t you? Why will you show your face?

Helena: Why would I hide? Why do I have to be ashamed of being followed? Of a person being interested in me that I wasn’t interested in? For the women who are watching this, it is very important that they understand that the shame is not theirs. This shame is completely his. If I keep silent, this will happen again.

Gym student at a luxury mall in SP reports aggression by businessman: ‘He said: ‘I’m going to spit on you because you deserve it’

